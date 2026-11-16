His Roommate Keeps Inviting Friends and Family Over to ‘Visit.’ They Stay for Weeks or Even Months, and Repeated Complaints Haven’t Stopped It

When you have a roommate in your apartment, it is normal for them to have visitors from time to time, but that doesn’t mean the visitors should be there forever.

What would you do if your roommate had his friends and family members staying in your apartment for weeks, or even months, at a time without asking or making them pay rent or the utilities?

That is what has been happening to the guy in this story, and while he has told his roommate that this is unacceptable, nothing has changed. He is thinking about reporting it to the landlord, but doesn’t want to be a bad roommate.

Honestly, he should have reported this long ago. Read through the full story and see if you agree.

Roomate bring guests over for months. My roommate keeps letting people stay over for weeks/months without informing me.

Up to 2-3 days is a guest; a few weeks or a month is a temporary roommate.

Am I wrong for finally putting my foot down? So, long story short, I have a roommate who keeps bringing his friends over for extended stays. Initially, I didn’t make an issue out of it, but things eventually got out of hand.

Some people just don’t seem to know how to live with others.

Around 5–6 months ago, I realised one of his friends had practically moved in and had been staying with us for almost two months. My roommate had neither discussed it with me nor informed me beforehand. That was when I finally confronted him about a few things, including his hygiene. He is quite filthy, rarely takes the trash out, doesn’t keep the kitchen clean, etc. We discussed everything and agreed on some basic ground rules.

His roommate does make small changes.

I had also confronted him once when he was watching TV loudly in the hall with 4–5 friends at 2 AM. That was around the same time. Things didn’t improve drastically, but at least he stopped using the common areas for late-night gatherings as much.

This is just ridiculous.

Now, over the last two months, the same pattern has started again. First, he invited 3–4 people over with huge suitcases. After repeatedly following up with him, he finally got them to leave after four days. Then, out of nowhere, he invited his cousin, who is preparing for some exams, to stay with us for two months.

He should have involved the landlord long ago, honestly.

I confronted him and told him that if this was going to continue, I would involve the landlord and that his cousin would have to contribute towards rent and electricity. Suddenly, his tone changed. He claimed he had accidentally typed mid-November instead of mid-October and said his cousin would leave by October 16.

The roommate is being deceptive. Tell the landlord immediately.

Well, October 16 has come and gone, and his cousin is STILL HERE. He stays at home all day, despite my roommate explicitly telling me over text that he wouldn’t be home throughout the day. And the most frustrating part? My roommate hasn’t even bothered to inform me that his cousin would be staying beyond the agreed date.

Making the guy pay for his own utility usage is the absolute minimum.

At this point, I’m honestly fed up with having to repeatedly chase an adult to respect basic boundaries in a shared flat. My plan now is to add the extra rent and electricity costs to our Splitwise and have a much firmer conversation with him this time. If he still refuses to cooperate, I’ll involve the landlord.

He is being unreasonable, given how accommodating he has been. He needs to put his foot down.

So, am I being unreasonable here? I initially tried to be accommodating, but it feels like he’s taking my silence and patience for granted. How would you handle this situation, especially when you still have to share the flat with the person afterwards?

There is no way he should continue putting up with this. Tell the roommate that if anyone is there more than however many nights the contract allows, it will be reported to the landlord immediately. No further discussion.

Read through the comments below to see what other people have to say about it.

Looking at the contract should tell him all he needs to know.

Here is someone who says going to the landlord is the next step.

He really does need to stop being so nice about this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is upset that her neighbor’s aggressive dogs are ruining her enjoyment of her outdoor space.

This commenter says the roommate is unhinged. I agree.

Start charging them rent.

His roommate is obviously violating the apartment contract, so it needs to be reported to the landlord. He has already let this go on for way too long.

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