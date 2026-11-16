e Pays Extra For A Peaceful Eight-Hour Train Ride, But A Family With A Toddler Turns The Quiet Car Into A Regular One

Being in the train for long periods of time could prove to be exhausting, especially when the weather outside was unusually hot and the passengers wanted some rest.

One of the students bought an expensive ticket to one particular silent car hoping to work during his/her journey lasting for 8 hours.

Yet, a few hours after the train had started moving, a family arrived with a baby and settled down in the same car, sitting next to the student.

Though the kid was making some noise occasionally, what worried the poster mostly was the fact that the parents couldn’t stop talking even though they were in the silent car.

After telling them to be silent, the poster offered the couple to leave the car if they wanted to go on with their discussion.

Would you have done the same?

Check out the full story below.

AITAH for telling a family to leave the car? I’m interested to hear your take on this classic conflict: People with children VS child-free people. I’m on an 8 hour train ride. I’m in nothern Europe and there’s a heathwave (we’re not accustomed to that here!!) so many of us are a bit on edge to say the least. I’ve purchased a ticket in the quiet zone that’s a little more expensive (I’m a student so I don’t have a lot of money, i’m very intentive with how I spend them) so I can have a comfortable ride and get some work done on the way. After about five hours, the train is pretty full, not packed but you’ll have to walk around a bit to find a seat if you haven’t booked one.

Quiet zone. Supposed to be quiet. But alas…

A family of four walks in, three adults whom I judge to be a husband and wife, the mother of one of them, and a toddler. The wife/mother of the child sits down next to me with the child in her lap. They all talk to each other in a rapid pace like a family would, in normal to elevated voices, quieting a bit when they seem to notice that no one else is speaking. Sometimes the child lets out a loud noise/yells something but mostly it’s the adults that are discussing something. Btw, I’m quite used to this particular stretch and people are VERY respectful about the quiet zone. I’ve actually never experienced anyone not respecting it except for a few teenagers here and there.

But they just kept talking.

After a few minutes I tell the family, as politely as I can: “Hi, this is a quiet car, so you’re not supposed to be actively talking in here.” The woman next to me, clearly shocked that I would say anything, points to her child and says: I know, but she’s a child, she doesn’t understand that. I: “Ok, but it’s mainly you adults talking.”

Woman: “… we have to talk to each other when we’re here with a child.”

I: “? OK, then you should leave this car.”

But it was awkward.

The woman honestly looks at me as if I just told her to abandon her child forever, like it was a completely absurd request. But they all quiet for about 10-15 minutes, with only little noises here and there from the toddler. Well, then they all gradually start talking again. I once again, now more aggitated, tell them to be quiet or get out. The woman now turns her back to me, visibly making eyes to her husband. After a few minutes, they start talking again, and I ask the mother and child to stand up so I can leave the car. I then leave the car, find another seat a few cars away, not in a quiet zone but at least relieved of the immense tension that now filled the car with my original seat.

Now he’s wondering if he did the wrong thing.

My take: I think people with small children tend to act overly entitled to special treatment because there they are doing god’s work raising this utter miracle of life!! IMHO, having children is extremely common, and when you decide to get yourself one and bring it with you, you thereby also resign the privilege of having access to adult-only spaces. My sister’s opinion when I just told her: She thinks I’m insane. AITA?

I think kids shouldn’t be allowed in the quiet zones, to be honest. It’s better for all involved, including the kids. What did Reddit think?

Yup.

Exactly.

A parent shares their opinion.

Another reader chimes in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who has a problem with a car-dealer tenant bringing home a different car every night.

Something to consider.

Everyone who pays to be in a quiet zone wants the zone to be quiet, so they were definitely out of line.

On the other hand, sending the family out of the train instead of calling for train personnel could only make the situation worse.

He should make a complaint, for sure.