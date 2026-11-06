A Man Found Out His Roommate Has Been Stealing From Him And He’s Trying To Decide How To Handle The Situation

There’s nothing quite like finding out that someone you trust is stealing from you…

And then they stab you right in the back!

Doh!

And it’s even worse when you discover your own roommate is the one ripping you off!

The guy who wrote today’s story is going through that and now he’s not sure what to do next.

Read his story below and see what you think.

Caught my roommate stealing, unsure of what to do next. “Unsure on what my next steps should be, but I was able to confirm this morning my roommate has been stealing from me. Starting in January I started to notice a couple of my things missing. I almost never lose stuff, so this was very out of the ordinary for me.

This whole thing started to escalate…

At first it was an old pair of shoes I only wore around the house, so I didn’t really care or pay much attention to it, but then it became bigger things. A pair of gloves, my driving glasses disappearing from their case, a brand new quarter zip and running hat gone. Food like my ice cream sandwiches only had one left when I went into the freezer. I suspected it may be my roommate who I would consider my friend, but didn’t have any proof.

He finally had enough!

Fast forward to today, and I decided to go into his bedroom to snoop (bad, I know). And on top of a pile of clothes, I found a second pair of gloves that are mine that I could not find this weekend. I did not consider them to be lost yet as I figured they were buried somewhere once winter was over, but I was somewhat shocked to see my proof right in front of my face. I’m unsure on how to proceed, especially because I was able to figure this out by going into his bedroom with the intention of snooping, which does not reflect well on my end. Any advice would be appreciated!”

Now it’s time to see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader weighed in.

Another individual offered a tip.

This person shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

And another reader thinks they know what’s going on…

This is outrageous!

And it definitely sounds like these two fellas probably shouldn’t be living together.

That’s just my two cents!

He needs to have a serious talk with his roommate about his behavior!