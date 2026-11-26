Her New Downstairs Neighbor Keeps Complaining About Everyday Noise, Leaving Her Unsure Who Is In The Wrong

There’s a difference between a noisy household and a neighbor who’s decided every sound is a punishable offense.

One tenant had always considered herself an easy person to live above, with no parties, no shouting, and nothing out of the ordinary.

Then the downstairs unit changed hands, and the new resident began harassing her for everyday living.

She apologized at first, hoping it would settle things down.

It didn’t, and the complaints kept coming at all hours, leaving her unsure how much quieter a person can reasonably be.

Keep reading for the full story.

New downstairs neighbor keeps buzzing our apartment at 2am and leaving notes under the door So we live on the second floor of a small building, three units total. We’ve been here four years and never had a problem with the people below us. They were quiet, and we got along fine.

However, things changed when a new neighbor moved in.

They moved out in the spring, and this guy moved in maybe two months ago. First week, he buzzed our intercom at like 11 PM asking if we could keep it down.

The tenants didn’t think they were doing anything wrong, but clearly the neighbor thought differently.

We were watching TV at normal volume, not even that loud. We apologized and turned it down anyway to be nice.

Then it started happening more.

Their TV watching habits weren’t the only thing they had a problem with.

He says we walk too loud. He says our chairs scrape the floor. He left a note under our door about the shower noise at 6 AM, which is when I get up for work. I can’t really change that.

Ironically, the neighbor doesn’t seem to care about disturbing anyone with his noise complaints.

The thing is, the 2 AM buzzes. He said it’s because we were moving furniture. We were not moving furniture, we were asleep. Last night, he buzzed twice at 2-something, and I know we were both in bed. I went down to talk to him, and he wouldn’t open the door, just talked through it saying he would call the landlord.

Now the tenants are at a loss for what to do next.

Our last neighbors were elderly and never once complained about noise, so I’m not sure if we suddenly got louder or if he is just sensitive. I get that apartments carry sound, but, like, we have carpet and a rug under the living room.

The tenant isn’t sure they’ll ever be able to meet this neighbor’s unreasonable expectations.

We aren’t having parties. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do about normal noise. Venting mostly, but if anyone has dealt with a buzzer at all hours, let me know.

This neighbor really needs to relax a bit.

What did Reddit have to say?

At this point, this situation has turned into straight up harassment.

You never know what you’re going to get when it comes to a new neighbor.

Document, document, document.

Maybe there’s something else going on with this strange neighbor.

The downstairs neighbor has decided that ordinary life is a violation, and he’s enforcing it like a tyrant.

A TV at normal volume, a chair, a morning shower: none of that is misconduct. It’s what living in an apartment sounds like.

Buzzing at 2 AM while the tenant slept is where things really started getting out of control. It’s pretty ironic that in the middle of persecuting someone for “disruptive noise,” he decides to disturb someone else’s slumber.

You can’t ban footsteps from a building with floors.

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