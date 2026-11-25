A Man Was Startled When A Little Girl Who Lived Nearby Wandered Into His House In The Middle Of The Night

Jeez, talk about getting creeped out…

Yes, Halloween season is currently in our rearview mirror, but today we’re going to hear a story that might give you a bit of a scare…

Because it certainly gave the guy in this story quite a fright!

Read on and check out what happened when he got an unexpected visitor in his house in the middle of the night.

The little girl ghost from down the lane. “About 27 years ago, when I was around 3 years old, my dad was up at 3:00 AM on the family computer. He had the windows and front door open to let in some fresh air when he started hearing a little girl crying. At first, he thought it might have been my sister or me, so he got up to check on us. Sure enough, we were both fast asleep in our room.

This was weird…

A little puzzled, he made his way back to the computer. But when he sat back down, he could still hear the crying, and it sounded even closer. He stood up and looked out the window, trying to figure out where it was coming from. That’s when our front screen door, which was only about five feet away from the computer, suddenly burst open. Standing in our kitchen was a little girl with pale skin, dark, stringy hair, and one of those long, white nightgowns. She was sobbing uncontrollably. My dad nearly jumped out of his skin. For a split second, he thought he was looking at some kind of little girl ghost. And for context, my dad has always been afraid of little girl ghosts.

What the hell was going on here?!?!

As it turns out, the little girl, who I’ll call Sierra, was our neighbor. She had woken up early that morning and decided to go outside to play. Unfortunately, when she tried to get back into her house, the door had locked behind her. She got scared and started crying. My dad thinks she came to our house because we were the only ones with the lights on. Plus, since she played at our house pretty often, she probably felt safe coming over. So, my dad picks her up, puts her on his hip, and makes his way down to her house. He starts knocking on the front door, but obviously, nobody answers. He keeps knocking, getting progressively louder, but still nothing.

Jeez…

When that doesn’t work, he walks around to the side of the house, figuring he’s found her parents’ bedroom window. He starts tapping on the window and loudly announcing that he has their daughter and that she’s locked herself out of the house. Again, nothing. Not a single response. *Now that I’m writing this, I have no idea why my dad decided to do this instead of calling the cops first.* At this point, Dad and Sierra make their way back to our house, where he calls the police to explain what’s going on. After getting off the phone with the dispatcher, he notices two police cars with their lights on heading down the street toward Sierra’s house. My dad is thinking, “What the hell? Why did they just drive past the house?”

This was a comedy of errors!

The officers get out of their vehicles and meet Sierra’s parents on the front porch. As it turns out, Sierra’s parents had ALSO called the police because they thought someone was trying to break into their house. So, once again, my dad makes his way down to Sierra’s house, with Sierra still perched on his hip. When he gets there, he catches one of the officers’ attention. The officer looks at my dad and asks, “Can I help you with something, sir?” My dad responds, “This little girl belongs to that woman,” pointing toward Sierra’s mom. “I was the one knocking on the door and windows, trying to get their attention!” The officer lets out one of those *”I can’t believe these people”* chuckles and shakes his head. He takes Sierra from my dad and walks her over to her mom. The officers then spend a good while chastising the parents. They even tell Sierra’s parents that they need to install new locks and a chain lock on the door to help prevent something like this from happening again. Nothing else happened with that family until years later, when Sierra and a few other neighborhood kids decided to swarm my sister and attack her. But that’s a different story for a different day. And to this day, my dad still jokes about the time he was scared half to death by a little girl ghost.”

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual nailed it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who refuses to bring his barking husky indoors because he doesn’t want him roaming freely in the house.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Well, at least this story had a happy ending.

Because it could’ve turned out much differently!

These parents weren’t too good at keeping an eye on their daughter!