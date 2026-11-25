Man Considers Quitting His New Job After Discovering His Boss Has Been Using A Secret Camera To Spy On Employees

Trust is the foundation of any workplace, and some bosses treat it like a suggestion.

One employee had been at his job for only three months when his boss mentioned that the store’s cameras could pick up audio.

At first the employee doubted him, but the truth turned out to be worse.

It wasn’t the store’s system at all, but a separate camera the boss had set up himself to record everything the staff said.

Now the employee is weighing whether a paycheck is worth being spied on.

Keep reading for the full story.

Boss bought his own camera from home to record audio from employees So he informed us the other day that our store cameras can detect audio. I didn’t think this was true, as most CCTV cannot, but I heard him listening to the audio on his phone from the other store. (We have 2.)

Turns out, the boss was bluffing about the CCTV, but not about the actual recording.

Turns out, it isn’t the store CCTV cameras at all. Instead, he bought his own camera from Amazon, plugged it in at the store, and records everything we say.

The employee rightfully finds this to be a massive red flag.

Now, I know this is South Carolina, but wouldn’t that break some kind of law?? Probably not.

Now they’re wondering whether to quit the job altogether.

It’s just a $12/hr job. No one else is really hiring, but I do have money saved back, so despite only being here three months, I think it’s time to go.

Even if it’s not illegal, it’s definitely sketchy.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user shares their legal understanding.

Employees should be able to vent about their boss.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who goes to HR over his manager’s wardrobe complaints, then revels in the manager getting demoted.

In all likelihood, this boss is breaking the law.

A boss who needs a secret microphone to run his stores has already told you everything about how he manages.

Clearly he thought his employees were too clueless or complacent to notice, but one employee did.

Some bosses take power way too far.

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