A Manager Forced An Employee To Work Overtime Past 10PM, But She Knew The Schedule Violated The Law And Contacted Corporate

Imagine being in high school and having a part time job. It could be hard to balance school, homework, work, and sleep. It’s a lot!

What would you do if your boss forced you to work last multiple days a week, which caused you to barely have any time to sleep? Would you do the extra work or complain about it?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and to make it even more black and white about who’s at fault, minors in this state legally aren’t allowed to work past 10pm, yet the manager was making her work way past 10pm.

Keep reading to find out how the student gets revenge.

Make me work past the time the law says I can? I get the manager fired. This happened a few years ago when I was 15 an working at a popular fast food company. My state says minors can not work past 10 pm, to give student time to do homework an enough sleep for the next school day. Ignoring this law could get the company a fine. You also couldn’t work more than 30 hrs if you worked part time.

OP was a good employee.

I started work here at 15 and left at 16. My schedule was always 5 pm to 10 pm for 4 days a week. I might work a couple minutes over 10. But that wasn’t a big deal, I would just be finish taking an order. I had worked there for a good year, no bad reviews, always had smile, rarely had a sick day an would often cover others, and i had gotten employee of the month twice.

You’d think the manager would know better.

We were always short on people. So one day, I was working an taking orders in drive throu. About 9:30 pm, the manager (f 37) had told me to stay late. M: “op, im gunna need u to stay late tonight. The person covering you doesn’t come in till 2 am. ” Op: “i can’t becau-” M: “we need you to. “

The manager doesn’t seem to care about the law.

Co worker: “she cant, she’s a minor.” M: “well the person covering her shift doesn’t show up till 2 am, op will deal with it. ” I worked till 2 am, went to school with barely any sleep. (I wake up at 6 am as school started at 7.) After this, this would happen everytime I worked with this manager, which was 2 out of the 4 days I worked, an often would be days in a row, (Tuesday an wensday.)

OP really wasn’t getting enough sleep.

I was really falling behind in school work, as could barely even get enough sleep to function. I would get home about 2:15 if I left exactly 2 am, eat (as my last meal would have been lunch at school), an then finally falling asleep about 3 am ( I have trouble falling asleep. ) This was very much illegal, As i was working 38 hours ( legally I couldn’t work more than 30 as a part time) and working past 10 pm. I was receiving no breaks, as at my work, if you work more than 5 hours, u get a 30 min unpaid break.

OP couldn’t keep this up forever.

This happened for about a month. So I go into work again, ans its this manager again. 9:30 pm, manager tells me I have to stay again till 2 am. M: “your staying late again. ” Op: “i can’t. I have school tommorow and im falling behind. “

Again, doesn’t the manager know the law?

M: “i don’t care. You need to work till 2 am to have someone cover your shift. ” Op: “i legally am not supposed to work past 10 pm. ” M: “but when you applied here, you agreed that if u needed to work extra you would. ” Op: ” which general manager said I still would have to be off at 10 pm, due to state labor laws. “

OP wasn’t going to let the manager or the company get away with this.

M: “you agreed when you applied that you could work extra, so your working extra. Now get back to work. ” So I ended up working this shift, but I decided to report my company an corporate, as other managers didn’t believe me when I first told them. I call the school day off as well as call of work that day (with the same manager). I decided to email higher ups, stating dates, and times I worked, showed I was still a minor, worked more than 30 hours a week, an stated if the city found out, they would get a huge fine due to this. I also tagged my general manager as well.

I’m sure corporate cares about the legal issues here.

This immediately went into investigation. I was told I could have the next few days off at work. I finally got enough sleep. So when I came back in for my shift after my days off, I was taken into the office.

Let’s see how this meeting goes.

Cast: cm: corporate manager, gm: general manager of my store Gm: “please take a seat. We would like to talk.” I take a seat in the office an set my stuff in next to me. Cm: “i would like to say sorry on behalf of the company for your over time. Legally you are not allowed to work past 10 pm, an manager neglected to follow the law.”

It didn’t work out well for the manager!

Gm: “manager has been fired for disobeying the law an possibly causing the store to lose a lot of money. We also had found out she has done this to other people on nights you didn’t work. ” Cm: “if it wasn’t for your complaint, this would have gone much longer than it did. ” The meeting ended shortly after I signed some papers about my complaint,an how id get a raise, and how all my meals would now be free instead of half off. I quit shortly after, an last time I seen the manager was when I went to the grocery store when she was packing bags

Forcing employees to break the law is never a good idea. That manager deserved to get fired.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks corporate should’ve caught on faster.

Another person has questions.

I was wondering the same thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer service rep who hung up and called a customer back to get around a time limit, but ended up getting an award instead of a reprimand after the customer praised his service.

This would’ve been funny.

I’m surprised OP agreed to work late that first shift. If she had refused, it’s not like she could’ve been fired for refusing to break the law. Reporting the manager to corporate was the right thing to do. She knew her limits. But I am curious why her parents would let her continue to keep working so late every night. Were they just already asleep and didn’t know what time she got home?

When your manager won’t listen, corporate will.

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