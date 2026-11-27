A Man’s Teenage Stepbrother Wanted Shoot Guns With Him On A Family Trip, But He Wouldn’t Let Him

Firearms are not toys, people!

Yes, different people start using them at different ages, but if an adult says no, well, then the answer is NO.

But you know how kids can be…some of them can’t take no for an answer.

In today’s story, a man explained why he was about to let his young stepbrother shoot guns with him.

Check out what he had to say.

AITA for going too far in my response to my step-brother who was trying to argue with me? “I (29m) live next door to the family home with my grandparents who need me around as their caretaker. When I’m not working full time or serving as a caregiver I like to spend a lot of time outdoors doing everything from seasonal hunting and fishing to canoeing on a local river. Up until recently my ownership of firearms and a hunting license was something that was kept between my grandparents and I as well as my closest friends who I have taken to the range and out hunting. This unfortunately leads to the situation I’m in with my step-family over something that happened during a trip we did up to my friend Alex’s lakeside cottage two weeks ago as part of a multi-family gathering he and his family was hosting. It started with a plan us adults made for the kids including my step-brother (13) where on one of the days they would go zip lining with Alex’s cousin. The purpose of this was to give us adults some cottage time without the kids as in previous years we would do things like go for a boat ride and have a picnic on one of the lake’s small islands. This year was a bit different as after the ziplining plans were confirmed Alex privately asked me if we could do some crown land shooting like we had done during a boys trip we did to the cottage.

Sure, sounds like a plan.

When he asked this, I had no objections as we had a lot of fun last time and had no issues thanks to the setup we had. Where it hit the fan was when it came time to actually do this as after the kids left we grabbed my rifles and gear before heading into the woods behind the cottage as about a kilometer in is our spot. While there we lost track of time to which we wound up coming back two hours after the kids did to which they wound up hearing the gunshots from the forest and seeing us return to the cottage with my rifles.

Heck no!

As a result of this, my step-brother and the other kids began asking if we could take them shooting as well to which the answer was no. This quickly led to me getting into an argument with my step-brother as while the other kids respected my answer he did not and tried to argue that his Airsoft Millsim games and cadet marksmanship count as “experience”. This led to me snapping on him when he wouldn’t take no for an answer to which I wound up telling him that using toy and pellet guns mean nothing as I’m not letting him handle one of my real guns as he and the others were not even supposed to know of them. As a result of this, he spent the rest of the trip sulking to which I feel that I may have taken my rejection too far as I could have just said no and left it at that as I’m and adult and he is a child. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom and grandma who disagree where the kids should wake up on Christmas morning.

And here’s what another person had to say about this.

This kid really didn’t want to take no for an answer, huh?

But it’s a good thing he stood his ground on this one.

This was not time or the place.

It sounds like he made the right decision!