He Had Already Paid For A New Vehicle For His Daughter, Yet Relatives Still Expected Him To Pay Again After She Caused The Damage

Car repairs can create family arguments when blame gets assigned before the real cause is confirmed.

Should a young adult pay when a nearly new vehicle needs major brake work unusually early?

Instead of getting the problem checked first, this father decided his daughter’s driving habit caused everything.

See why his demand for $400 received more pushback than he expected.

AITAH because I want my daughter to pay for her own auto repair? I have a 20-year-old daughter who is a full-time college student. She received a full scholarship for college. After completing her first year, I used some money that I had saved to pay for her education and bought her a brand new Toyota RAV4 XLE — top of the line.

He knows his daughter works hard — and she makes pretty good money too.

She does well in school and also works as a waitress. She’s studying to become a teacher and has been substitute teaching since completing 60 college credits. On average, between waitressing and teaching, she makes about $800 a week.

But there’s one problem that’s caused some drama in the family.

Here’s my situation: when she drives, she rides the brake. Her car has less than 15,000 miles and already needs new brakes and rotors. I’m insisting that she pay for the parts, which are around $400 from the dealer.

He’s starting to feel like his family expects him to fix everything.

My problem is that she and my wife are teaming up on me, insisting that I pay for the repair. Riding the brake is a bad habit, and it causes damage. This is not my responsibility. AITA?

These brakes may not be the only thing that needs fixing.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks his daughter should be responsible for the repairs.

Since the car was already purchased for her, this user thinks she shouldn’t mind chipping in for new brakes.

Maybe these two could strike a compromise.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bridesmaid who was told to wear green, but showed up in black instead.

This user sees things a different way.

Expecting an adult daughter to cover normal maintenance isn’t automatically unfair, but blaming her before checking the unusually early brake wear was premature.

Commenters felt he should investigate a defect or warranty claim and address her driving habit before turning the repair into punishment.

He hit the brakes on fairness before anyone properly inspected the brakes.