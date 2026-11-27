Employee’s Supervisor Tries To Make Up Reasons To Get Her Fired, But She Insists On Having Examples, Data And Feedback

Imagine being a supervisor. If you didn’t like one of your employees for some reason but they were good at their job, what would you do?

Nothing. You should do nothing. Be glad you have a great employee.

In this story, one supervisor has to learn that lesson the hard way.

We hear the story from the employee’s perspective. The supervisor kept trying to fire her, but she wasn’t going to make it easy for him.

Let’s read all about it.

Trying to performance manage me out of a job? I’m up for the challenge Years ago I worked for a supervisor who just didn’t like me. No reason why since I just came to work, did my job, and went home at the end of the day. But he decided that I was terrible at what I did and decided to performance manage me out of my job. Game on.

The supervisor was going to find OP a bit challenging.

He wrote me up for some vague nonsense and asked me to sign it but since it didn’t show any hard facts and data I asked for examples of this. Meeting ended with document unsigned since he didn’t have an example for this. Tried it again with an example this time and I asked how often this would be reviewed for feedback, how the feedback would be given, and how the improvement or non improvement would be measured. He hadn’t have a solid answer so again no document signed and the meeting ended.

The supervisor wasn’t true to his word.

The next time me had HR in the meeting and had all his documentation and the answer to my questions from the prior meeting. He decided to be so smart on how feedback would be given daily via email. I signed the paper and he gave a smug smile. Next day comes along and shockingly there was zero feedback given. No email sent for the rest of the week.

The supervisor failed again.

Get called into a meeting with boss and HR with a paper saying there was no improvement and I was being put on warning for termination and oops I’m sorry but can you show me the emails where feedback was given daily as outlined?

There were none. Meeting ended. Next day email sent with feedback. I responded with facts and data. No response.

OP kept it up.

Day after email sent with feedback. Again responded noting that I hadn’t gotten any follow up for the day before and responded to that day’s email with facts and data. 3rd day I again noted that I hadn’t gotten any answers to the prior 2 days questions and added facts and data for this one. Then I cc’ed the HR person and sent it back. Apparently after much discussion boss decided that it was too hard to performance manage someone out of a job and my work was suddenly just fine after all.

That sounds really frustrating. If OP was doing a perfectly fine job, it seems like way too much hassle to try to make up reasons to fire her. When the supervisor was forced to provide feedback on a daily basis, he seemed to realize it wasn’t worth it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person shares a similar story.

Another person has a theory about why the supervisor stopped.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a car owner who gets annoyed with his mechanic for taking too long, so pays to have the car towed home.

This person calls the supervisor a bully.

The supervisor really was a bully.

By pushing back and letting the situation escalate to HR getting involved, the supervisor ended up having no choice but to stop.

Good for her!

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