When She Came Down With Whooping Cough, The Doctors Said She Could Take Up To 100 Days To Recover, But Someone At Her School Demanded She Come Back Sooner, So Mom Brought Her In While She Was Very Sick Just To Prove A Point

When kids are sick, they should stay home from school. Usually, this means staying home for a day or two, but with diseases like Whooping Cough, that can extend significantly.

What would you do if your daughter had a bad case of Whooping Cough, and the doctor said she should stay home for up to 100 days, but the school administrator said that this was not acceptable and demanded she come back sooner?

That is what happened in this story, so the mother brought her daughter into class, where the teacher almost immediately sent her out because she was clearly very sick. The administrator who forced her to come in had to sign her out, and quickly realized her mistake.

While this might not have been the best thing, it is easy to see why she did it. Read through the story to see for yourself.

“You can’t be sick for that long, bring her back to school” This happened when I was in elementary school, but the compliance was my moms.

Is whooping cough contagious this whole time?

I got whooping cough, which has a life span of 100 days. We got a doctors note from my school, and everyone seemed fine with it, except the main office administrator who was constantly calling my mom to bug her about when I was coming back. About a month in, she calls my mom and tells her it’s impossible I’ve been sick for this long, and if I’m not in school on Monday she’s calling social services.

They want her in school; they can have her.

Keep in mind at this point I can barely lift my head, I sound like darth Vader, and every few minutes I start coughing like I’m doing an impression of a goose fighting a Toyota. My mom was so sick of this that she put a mask on me and took me to school in a taxi. She practically had to drag me to my class and didn’t even bother leaving.

This should show the administrator exactly why she wasn’t in school.

I got sent home before the bell even rang. Because of school policy, I was sent to the office and had to be signed out which meant nasty admin lady got to see exactly how miserable and sick I was.

That administrator really had a lot of nerve.

She then had the nerve to ask me how could my mom even consider sending me to school. Unfortunately for her, my mom just to walk up a flight of stairs to come get me (because she knew what was going to happen). She signed me out and let the admin lady know that I would cough on anyone who thought I wasn’t really sick.

Sometimes, the only way to convince someone that they are wrong is to let them see it for themself. That being said, Mom shouldn’t have dragged her child out to the school where she would not only be miserable, but also put other people at risk.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about what happened here.

Teachers should have a better understanding of kids who aren’t healthy.

It is great that these diseases are so rare now.

Now this teacher was just heartless.

Yikes, this must have been a bad year.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a student who thought he was getting away with slacking in the lab, but got a rude awakening when grades came in.

This person also had pertussis and said it was miserable.

The mother should have simply sent in a doctor’s note and not subjected her daughter to this experience. That being said, she did prove her point quite well.

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