Worker Is Promised A Promotion, But A Company Reorganization Suddenly Takes It Off The Table

Wow, this is pretty upsetting…

Imagine if you were promised a promotion at your job…

And then your boss decided to rescind the offer!

You’d be pretty ticked off, wouldn’t you?

You better believe it!

We all would!

That’s what happened to this guy and he explained what went down.

Let’s take a look…

You thought you were getting a promotion?! Just kidding, we changed it. “I’ve been with my company just over two years. My director, manager and I worked really hard to get me a promotion to be a leader (which would come with my first raise since joining the company, mind you). Through grit and determination, we got it approved! Woohoo!

Uh oh…

Then… about 2 weeks ago, they announced a re-organization of the company which changed my hierarchy of directors, etc. which is all fine, apart from a little uncertainty. Everything moves ahead as we’d expect, announcing and preparing for my upcoming promotion and communicating with new leaders, etc. This week I get a surprise meeting invite from my manager. Which in this economy we all know is basically never a good thing.

What…?

She announces to me that they’ve decided to change my promotion structure to have me stay as an individual contributor, but she doesn’t know why. I have to speak with the director next to get more answers. He tells me it’s because of an upcoming policy change to the ratio of managers to reports, but that I’ll continue to operate as a manager, just without the title. (In case you were wondering, that ratio is absurdly high for how our organization operates).

This is ridiculous!

When I bring up the lack of credibility and barriers to entry that come without the title, I’m told that I’ll just have to work harder to overcome them. The pathway to get into management has essentially been erased out from under me.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a deli counter employee who tells a customer they’ve gone too far when they want them to do their shopping.

And this Reddit user didn’t hold back.

This is outrageous!

And he shouldn’t stand for it…

He needs to start looking for a new job TODAY.