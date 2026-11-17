A Restaurant Worker Told Her Manager She Wasn’t Fit for the Job After Spending the Entire Shift Fixing Her Mistakes—Now One Owner Wants to Give Her a Warning

It’s one thing to get frustrated with your boss, but it’s another to yell at them in front of everyone.

Yet that’s what one restaurant server ended up doing after a shift that seemed to get worse by the minute.

Her manager had been mixing up orders all night, and when she kept taking them after the kitchen closed, the staff decided to stop listening to her.

Eventually, the manager called one of the owners to complain, but when she blamed the worker for what was happening with the tables, the woman told her she could run the restaurant better herself.

After the manager left, the owners started calling her, and each had a different take on what she’d said.

Read on to see exactly what happened.

AITA for making my manager cry in front of everyone I (21F) work in a restaurant that is owned by 3 people. The floor manager (27F) is the most gruelling person to work with. In the last month, she’s made people cry, lied to cover her own mistakes, got people put on warnings for nothing, and, to put it politely, been a complete nightmare. Today was awful. She let people in who didn’t have bookings but told no one, messed up orders consistently, and took orders for things which we didn’t have, as well as changing tables without telling people.

Frustrated, the manager called the owners.

To top it off, she took orders after the kitchen was closed. After a while, the floor staff and kitchen staff agreed we would no longer listen to her. This went badly wrong. After ignoring her for an hour, she called one of the owners, saying we were ignoring her, and then, when I came into the kitchen (to fix one of her mistakes, might I add), she began to cry, which is a common tactic for her to use.

Now, the owners are torn over how to handle it.

However, no one gave a ****. She said it was my responsibility for tables, and that was it. I told her she was incompetent and had made everything horrific tonight. She’d messed up every order, and I’d had to fix it. I told her she wasn’t fit to be a manager, and I could run this place better with my eyes closed. After this, she left, and I’ve had the owners ringing me ever since. One agrees with how I reacted, one thinks I was a little harsh, but he didn’t say I was wrong, and the other thinks I was highly unprofessional and wants to put me on a warning. AITA?

Eek! That’s not exactly how you should speak to a manager, but it’s easy to see why she was so upset.

Let’s take a look at what Reddit readers think about how she handled this.

This person thinks the person in charge must know what they’re doing.

Here’s some advice for her.

This person thinks the manager sounds terrible.

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It’s definitely not a good working environment.

She had every right to be annoyed, but she was way out of line.

Bad shifts happen in restaurants, and as hard as it can be to keep your cool, calling someone incompetent in front of the whole staff is embarrassing.

Imagine if her manager spoke like that to her. There’s no doubt she’d leave the room crying, too.

No matter what happens, it’s always better to be the bigger person. She did the opposite here.

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