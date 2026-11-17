A Woman’s Irresponsible Friend Failed to Plan Her Own Work Commute—Then Asked to Stay at Her Place Instead

I remember my school days and the various bus drivers who carted myself and my siblings to school and back.

Some were funny, some were grumpy, some were clueless…and there was the occasional driver who was a bit creepy…

The high school student who wrote today’s story is dealing with a bus driver who falls into the final category and it’s clearly stressing her out.

Get all the details below and see what you think about her situation.

AITA for not greeting my bus driver because he makes me feel uncomfortable? “I’m a sophomore in high school. I have been diagnosed with PTSD, depression and anxiety and that can affect if and how I respond to people. To get to my school I take two buses. My first bus is very calm and although I never speak my bus driver has been indifferent and that’s how I like it. My second bus driver however seems to get irritated because I don’t speak.

She wasn’t okay with this…

Every morning he’d try to say hi, wave, or just ask me some random confronting question. In my opinion, it came off as passive aggressive. I never replied because I thought to myself “this will all pass and he’ll get over me not speaking.” I never thought it was a big deal. I never disliked him, was rude, or made any scene. I’m very quiet and I avoid trouble. Today however was a bit different than his usual small talk. When I got on the bus he did try talking to me again but I just sat down.

This is creepy…

When I got to my school and stood up to exit, he didn’t open the door and instead made me and the other people of the bus wait while he tried getting me to talk. At this point my heart was racing but I never responded. The interaction made me so uncomfortable. Eventually he did let us off the bus but I’m unsure of if one day he might do something more worrying. I don’t know if I should tell my mom about my concern because she does get upset when I don’t greet people and she might turn on me. I feel like a person not greeting or talking should never bother you so much you decide to keep high schoolers stuck in a bus. I understand it can come off as disrespectful but at the end of the day you can always switch jobs or ignore it.”

Let’s see how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person asked a question.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person said she’s NTA.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.

And this Reddit user agreed.

Yeah, this isn’t cool…

And he should take a hint and back off!

This bus driver needs to mind his own business!