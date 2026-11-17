I.T. Worker Tries Everything To Please Her Manager, But Nothing Stops The Constant Ridicule

It’s easy to assume that if you do what you’re asked to do at work, it will make your boss happy. I was once this naive!

The trick is that people have ulterior motives for finding faults with you. See why resistance against this foe was futile.

Shadowbanned at my job I’ve noticed my manager seems to dislike me and has shadowbanned me at my own job. I work for a large corporation, have been here for 10 years and lead an IT team. Manager said last year I need to get out and interact with other areas of the business, so I did!

The following would have majorly impressed me as she’s adding more value to the tech. But instead, an ego puts a damper on things.

I met a leader from another area and we found an issue that had gone under the radar but was causing a massive headache for them. We built an industry leading solution, but according to my boss I only did it to impress the women in this other team. She has been vocal in saying this to other team members and managers in the company, especially in my presence.

There’s no way this is a coincidence. I run the other way anytime I meet a potential client like this manager. Yikes!

Since implementation I’ve noticed I’m not being included in new projects, and my end of year review was worse than the one prior. She even went as far as to make sure another member of my team who didn’t work on this was recognised in our annual company awards, telling me again that I wouldn’t get that because I was trying to impress girls. I’m now actively looking for other employment, as god forbid I work with another female in the near future and find myself disestablished.

Here is what folks are talking about.

I wonder what it’s like to go to HR about things like this. Is it it awkward? Do they ever actually do anything?

LOL immature, but then again so is our villain.

It’s always good to network in case things like this come up. Don’t wait until you want to leave!

My mistake was not networking with the right people.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is upset that a coworker always grabs all of the overtime and doesn’t leave any for anyone else.

But why add fuel to the fire? Why jeopardize future opportunities?

Oh, she definitely wants to break OP. But why?

Diligent staffer follows orders, but it only leads to more criticism, so he’s looking for a way out.

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