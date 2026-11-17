When She Moved Into an Apartment, Nobody Told Her That Her Roommate Runs a Hair Salon Out of the Kitchen Once a Week—And She Finds It Disgusting

When you move into an apartment with someone else, you have to expect to make some compromises, but there have to be some limits, too.

What would you do if you moved in with someone, and only after you moved in, she told you that she runs a salon out of the kitchen one day per week?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and she thinks it is gross to have hair all over the kitchen, but now she is stuck there and isn’t sure how to handle it.

Read through the full story below and see what you would do in her situation.

Housemate running a salon out of the kitchen and bathroom I moved here recently. She told me she works from home once a week.

This is not what people think of when someone says that they work from home.

It wasn’t until after I’d agreed to move in and paid everything that she told me she’s a hairdresser. She uses the kitchen and bathroom (both downstairs) for cutting and dyeing hair. She told me that her and the person who was previously in this room both coexisted in the kitchen. I said it’s unhygienic to have hairs in the kitchen so I wouldn’t be able to cook or eat there.

It should have been made clear what her work-from-home job was from the beginning.

She just said “sorry for the inconvenience” that’s it. She’s been here for several years, I don’t have details for the landlord or agency – I pay rent to her and she pays it to the agency. But the fact that she’s been here for so many years doing this, means seemingly they know she’s doing it? I don’t know. I don’t know what to do about this.

This would be very frustrating.

I’ve moved 4 times in the past year because I’ve been deceived every time about the living situation. For example, lying about it being quiet and clean when it’s not. And I’m so tired of moving, but I’m so tired of having to keep on confronting them, be ignored, and then have to move again, anyway because no changes are made.

It seems like she has very high expectations for a shared living situation.

It’s a shared space, I haven’t even eaten or gone to the toilet yet (it’s 1pm right now) because I hear them yapping and her doing the person’s hair. She seems to have no sense of hygiene. I saw her walk barefoot in the kitchen the other day. She also has cats that also take up all of the shared space, and that’s an issue I’ve already had to confront her about (because they were making noise at night and she refused twice to keep them in one room, before eventually surprisingly relenting after I told her I’d have to reconsider living here – now they sleep in her room at night).

Maybe this woman needs to find a place to live on her own.

This is a woman in her 40s, by the way. I’m in my late 20s and this is how she’s behaving. The other housemate who is here (40s, M) doesn’t seem to care because 1) he’s not here the day she does this and 2) he’s barely in the shared spaces and apparently doesn’t hear anything at night. I feel like I have to avoid being here (which I did last week) just to avoid having to have my space impeached on, not hear the noise of them talking, the hairdryer etc, which is anxiety inducing. But I shouldn’t have to feel like this when I am paying rent, too.

Has she even asked to decorate things or to keep the hair supplies somewhere else?

She has way too much control over the shared spaces (all of the decoration is hers, she has a box in the kitchen for all the hair supplies, she has these cats, she also has birds in another bedroom). Considering she was so stubborn about the cats, and because she’s been here for so many years, with clearly no push back from anybody, she must think this is acceptable behaviour.

If she is moving out soon anyway, just deal with it.

She said she was going to be moving in a few months, but it turns out it’s not going to be until April, at least, I just found out. Part of me wants to find out who this agency/landlord is so I can see if they’re aware of it, but then I don’t want to have tension in the house with her, although I kinda already do and I’ve literally only been here for a few weeks. What would you do? This whole thing is bizarre and exhausting already and I haven’t even finished unpacking yet.

While what the roommate is doing is unusual, none of it is extremely out of line. And she has been willing to make changes when asked.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Nothing is going to change, she needs to move.

Walking around barefoot is completely normal.

This commenter says that she should just move.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

Who complains about this?

The roommate should have been clearer about her work.

With standards this high, she needs to live on her own.

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