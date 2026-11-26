A First-Time Thanksgiving Host Invited Her Boyfriend’s Family for Late Lunch—Then Felt Steamrolled When His Mom Planned to Show Up at 8:00 AM for the Parade

Hosting a holiday for the first time is a rite of passage, and it comes with a lot of opinions about how the day should go.

One woman and her boyfriend had just moved in together, and they were excited to welcome his family for Thanksgiving.

They planned a late lunch, with everyone arriving mid-morning to cook and hang out together.

But the plan started falling apart when her boyfriend mentioned that his mom would be arriving hours earlier than planned.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for not wanting my MIL at our house at 8am on Thanksgiving? My BF (30M) and I (30F) have been together for almost 3 years, though we just moved in together this year and will be hosting Thanksgiving for the first time at our home.

They’ve carefully structured the day around what they think would be best for their respective families.

His family usually starts early and has lunch instead of dinner, so we invited them around 11 AM to hang out, cook together, and have a late lunch. My family will be celebrating the night before, so we could accommodate both, so that’s not an issue.

Then, her mother-in-law threw a bit of a wrench into their plans.

Today, my BF tells me his mom will be here at 8:30 AM because she wants to watch the Thanksgiving parade with us. It really irritates me that she’s coming so early. It’s also our day off, and I want to be able to have a slow morning.

She knows her MIL’s presence won’t exactly be a grounding one.

She’s also very overbearing and intense. My BF knows how I feel about her at times, but of course I respect her and want her to be a part of our lives. I asked why she can’t come later and just got that she really wants to spend time with us all day. AITAH for being annoyed at this, or is it fair to set a boundary of when we agree on family coming to our home?

Issues like these are part of what makes hosting Thanksgiving so stressful.

What did Reddit have to say?

Just because her boyfriend’s mother is there doesn’t mean she has to interact with her right away.

Why not just let her boyfriend handle his own family?

Her showing up early doesn’t automatically have to be a high-pressure ideal.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young person who is trying to earn extra money, but whose mom wants them home babysitting for free instead.

Why not just let them watch the parade while she stays in bed a little longer?

This woman wants a slow morning, and it’s still possible to get her wish. If her mother-in-law wants parade time with her son, he’s perfectly capable of providing that.

Nobody explicitly said the host had to be on the couch by 8:30.

The host can sleep in, make coffee, and join when she’s ready. That keeps her plan intact and gives the mother-in-law what she wants.

Thanksgiving is long, and she doesn’t have to be there for every minute of it.

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