Mom Of Three Received An $11,000 Designer Purse From A Wealthy Distant Relative, So She Wondered Whether Selling It To Help Her Family Would Make Her The AH

It’s funny how $11,000 to one person can be life-changing, but to another, it’s simply pocket change.

One mom of three was surprised to receive a Louis Vuitton purse from a wealthy distant relative, someone she’d met only twice and who had never given her anything before. When she looked up its value, she could hardly believe all the zeros.

But here’s the problem: the purse was her least favorite color, and her daily bag is a giant one packed with diapers and granola bars. She and her family are also trying to move, and the money would make a real difference in their lives.

Is she wrong to sell the purse, or is it simply the best move for her family?

Keep reading to find out what the internet had to say.

WIBTAH for selling an extremely generous gift My (35F) distant relative (mother-in-law’s cousin), who I’ve only met twice in my life, sent me a Louis Vuitton purse for my birthday. This woman is extremely wealthy and doesn’t have a lot of people in her life to buy gifts for, but she has never gotten me anything before.

When the woman looked up what the gift was actually worth, she could hardly believe her eyes.

I looked it up, and this purse sells for around $11,000 USD. My family is not rich, and a normal “splurge” for us is around $500, so this is not something I would have ever bought myself.

She really didn’t even like the bag that much.

Beyond that, I will NEVER use it. It’s my least favorite color, and I have three little kids, so I just use a giant purse filled with diapers and granola bars.

She begins to think what else she could get for this money.

We are also trying to move right now, which is expensive, and the extra money would really make a difference for our family.

Her relative doesn’t actually understand her lifestyle that well either.

Some other background: she tried to buy an LV backpack for my daughter when she was starting kindergarten, and I told her no, I would not be sending a five-year-old to school with a luxury backpack. When she sent me this purse, she made a comment that “now that mommy has one, the little girls can have their own too.” I don’t think it’s a manipulation tactic or anything. I just think she doesn’t know anything about us and how we live.

Now she wonders what to do next.

So, what do I do? Leave it to sit on my shelf for years on end without ever being touched? Or sell it and put the money towards something me and my family actually want? WIBTAH for selling it?

This is a tough one.

Reddit is sure to have some suggestions.

As long as the woman shows her gratitude, maybe her relative won’t actually care that much about what she does with it.

It’s hard to call someone selfish for putting their family first.

This user goes against the grain.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid.

Why not do a little switcheroo?

The purse is the wrong color, wrong size, and wrong life for a woman who carries diapers and granola bars. Selling it is just the sensible way to turn an impractical present into something her family can use.

The relative probably meant well. She’s wealthy and doesn’t have many people to spoil, and she’s just guessing at what a mom might want. Her aim was off, and that’s an easy mistake to make.

A thank-you note and a quiet sale hurts no one.

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