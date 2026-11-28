A Woman Refuses To Let A Shopper Cut Back In Line After She Leaves To Keep Browsing, So The Shopper Gets Angry And Calls Her Mean And Nasty

Waiting in line usually means actually staying in line.

Or at least that’s what one woman thought while waiting to make a return at a busy retail store.

At first, she was willing to let another shopper go ahead because the woman claimed she had been there first.

But while everyone else waited, the shopper wandered off to keep looking around the store.

Then, just as it was almost the woman’s turn, she came back and expected to jump right in front of her.

Keep reading to see why she finally told her no.

AITA For not letting a woman cut in front of me in line, even though she was “there first”? Now that COVID restrictions are lifting, I (30s F) went to a popular retail store to return some items that I purchased online during the pandemic. Apparently, everyone else had the same idea, as there was a bit of a lineup (about 5 people to one cashier). I was the third person in line. The cashier was helping a couple process a large return, and then there was one woman in front of me with a couple of items to purchase.

At first, she thought she knew what was going on.

I had been in line for about a minute or so when a woman (40s F) (I’ll call her “Angry Lady” from here on) came to the side of the line and said to the woman in front of me that she was there first and planned to purchase her items as soon as the cashier was done helping the couple at the start of the line. I assumed that someone had already started helping her before I arrived and didn’t say anything, fully intending on just letting her go ahead. The woman in front of me didn’t say anything either, so I assumed she thought the same. The cashier took about 10 minutes processing the couple’s return, at which point Angry Lady left the side of the line and went back to peruse the clothing racks once more.

Suddenly, the woman reappeared and tried to cut her in line.

She was gone approximately 5 minutes, so the couple finished up, and the woman ahead of me moved forward to purchase her items. Just as the woman ahead of me completed her order, Angry Lady came back (I don’t know if she ended up grabbing more items or not) and tried to go ahead of me, saying that she “told me that she was there first.” I firmly told her that no, she could not go ahead of me now, as she left the line to shop while everyone else held their own place in line (there were about 3 more people behind me at this point). She was a bit forceful and tried to move my items to make room for her own items. I told the cashier the same thing, and the cashier told Angry Lady that she needed to wait in line.

Luckily, the salesperson called another cashier for assistance.

I was in a rush and didn’t like that this woman thought the rest of us would just hold her place while she kept shopping. I would have been happy to shop, too, but I didn’t want to lose my place in line. Angry Lady called me a mean, nasty person and was utterly shocked that I wouldn’t let her go ahead. The cashier ended up calling another salesperson to ring her up to keep the peace (which, in my opinion, they should have done anyway since they have a very slow return process, but that’s neither here nor there). AITA?

Yikes! Entitled people like that are always so annoying to deal with.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have ever dealt with something similar.

Yep, this about sums it up.

This person gets it.

Here’s another reader who’s on her side.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who sends his tax-dodging landlord rent in a tax bill envelope.

Pretty much.

No matter how you look at it, that’s some rude behavior.

As the kids say, “Move your feet, lose your seat.”

Everyone else waited their turn, so she doesn’t get to come back whenever she feels like it and expect people to move.

No matter how mad she is, it doesn’t make her entitled to cut the line.

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