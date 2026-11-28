Hotel Waives Damages After Guest’s Pizza Fire Brings In The Fire Department, But He Still Demands A Refund

Grace is a rare gift in the hospitality industry, and it doesn’t always get the thanks it deserves.

One hotel worker learned that after a guest left a pizza in the oven, drifted off, and woke up to a full-blown fire emergency.

Fire trucks showed up, sirens and all, and the damage turned out to be minimal.

The hotel chose to let the whole thing go without sending a bill, since the guest had apologized and no one was injured.

But despite all of that, the entitled guest had one more request, and it left the worker nearly speechless.

Keep reading for the full story.

Guest starts a fire, and then asks for a refund! I work at a hotel where the rooms have full kitchens. Stove, oven, fridge, pots, pans, the whole works. The other day, I come in from my day off to see an incident report from the night prior.

She recounts the tale.

A guest had apparently put a pizza in the oven and promptly fell asleep. As you can guess, the pizza burns. Not just burns, the guest leaves it so long it actually catches fire.

The whole thing made a huge scene.

Fire alarms go off, with a full lights-and-sirens response from the fire department. Luckily, everyone is okay. They put out the fire with minimal damages and no injuries for anyone.

The hotel has already been quite understanding of the whole ordeal.

Mind you, we do NOT charge this guest for any of the damages, with the mindset of, like, it was an accident, and accidents happen, and they seemed genuinely apologetic for the incident.

But the customer proceeded to push their luck anyway.

Cut forward to the next day. I get a call from the third party they booked through. This guest has requested compensation/a refund for the INCONVENIENCE of the fire THEY STARTED. Yeah… not approved. lol

The nerve of some people!

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter would walk back their decision not to charge.

Some guests will complain about just about anything.

This guest deserves to be held accountable.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who let’s their boss make the wrong call about inventory and crash and burn because of it.

This user recounts a similar experience.

Every hotel has a story about a guest who tested the limits of the room’s amenities, but this one may take the cake as the most egregious.

The only thing that failed here was the guest’s common sense and sense of responsibility.

Demanding a refund after the hotel had already shown him more grace than he deserves is almost unfathomable.

You give some people an inch, they’ll take a mile.

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