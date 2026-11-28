Old friendships can change once partners and distance enter the picture.

This young woman traveled five hours hoping to reconnect.

Her hosts barely included her and planned activities she openly disliked.

Eventually, the uncomfortable visit reached its breaking point.

Check out why she headed home early.

AITA for leaving early and telling exactly why

I (26F) have been friends with Rick (27M) for about 7 years. We were never romantically involved; we called each other “brother” and “sis,” and that’s how I saw him. We never saw each other much in real life because we live far apart.

As time went on, we both met our current partners. From the start, Donna (26F) seemed to hate me. When we first met, she told me I looked ugly, but she also had a meltdown about me wanting to steal her guy.

I tried to be understanding. Their relationship was new, and she probably felt insecure. After that, I kept my distance.

For the next three years, we saw each other only a few times in group settings. During one of them, she “joked” that I was undesirable to men. I ignored it again, thinking she was just insecure.

A few weeks ago, Rick invited me to visit them. I was excited and hoping that Donna and I would finally be on friendly terms. I arrived Friday evening, and Rick immediately assumed we were going to a pub to get hammered.

I asked for a chill evening at home instead, just the three of us catching up. I mentioned being excited to finally get to know Donna, but she asked me, “Why would you want that?” then asked me if I was testing her.

It just went downhill from there.