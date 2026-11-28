A Customer Pays £15 For An £11.50 Purchase, But The Cashier Doesn’t Give Him His Change Or Apply His Discount

Being charged too much is annoying enough without having to argue about getting your money back.

One man ran into that while buying a birthday present at a local supermarket.

His total came to £11.50, and since he only had bills, he asked the cashier for change from £15.

When the cashier said she couldn’t do that, he asked to use a family discount card instead.

But before he could hand it over, the cashier completed the sale without giving him change or applying the discount.

Read on to see exactly what happened.

AITA for getting mad at a cashier? About a week ago, I went to one of the local supermarkets to buy something as a birthday present for a friend of mine. When I was buying it, my total came out to be £11.50, which is kind of a specific amount of money, and I didn’t have any coins, just £5 and £10 notes. So I asked the cashier if she could give me change for £15, to which she said no, as she needed the money for herself in the register.

Suddenly, she told him to have a nice day.

I was kind of confused, but fair enough. If she needs money, then she needs money, so I asked her if I could use a discount card (my dad works at the same kind of supermarket at another one of the locals, and employees get a discount card that they or their family can use, and he’d given it to me ’cause I’d gone out). She said that I could use it, so I was getting the card out of my purse, and she suddenly said, “Alright, have a nice day.”

At this point, he was pretty confused.

I asked what she was talking about, and she said she’d completed my purchase. I asked if she’d given me a discount, and she said, “No, sorry, I didn’t know you had a discount card.” So I got mad at her and explained to her that she had not given me any change or discount, so I had overpaid for my item (by only £3.50, but still), and we had a bit of a debate back and forth. She ended up telling me if I bought something else, she’d give me a discount, but I said no and left. AITA?

Wow! Her customer service skills leave a little bit to be desired.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about it.

This is a great point.

For this person, the whole thing is weird.

Yes, that would be the implication.

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It doesn’t sound like he got the change.

He had every right to be annoyed.

If his total was £11.50 and he handed her £15, she owed him change. It’s really that simple.

And no, buying something else to get a discount doesn’t fix that.

She should’ve just given him his money back.

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