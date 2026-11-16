A Woman Told a Cashier She Hoped Her Sister’s Pregnancy Test Was Negative—So the Cashier Said She Hoped It Was Positive and Brought It Up Again Days Later

When you buy something personal, you usually hope the cashier will ring it up and leave it at that.

That’s what one woman expected when she stopped at a gas station to buy a pregnancy test for her sister.

At first, she figured the cashier was just making small talk when she asked about the test. But when the woman said they were hoping for a negative result, the cashier told her she hoped it would be positive.

Then, a couple of days later, the woman went back to the gas station, and the cashier asked how the test had turned out.

She answered, but the cashier still had something to say about it. Now the woman’s wondering if she should bring it up with the cashier’s supervisor.

Read on to see how it all played out.

WIBTA for reporting a cashier to her supervisor? I recently went into a gas station to buy a pregnancy test for my sister. The cashier was making what I assume she believed was small talk, asking what we hoped for with the results. I told her it wasn’t for me, but we had our fingers crossed for a negative test. I know my sister (1) doesn’t want kids right now and (2) isn’t financially stable enough to have a kid in the first place.

The cashier did not like her answer.

Once I said I hoped for a negative result, the cashier grimaced and said she doesn’t believe in abortions and said she hoped it would be positive. Um? Okay, I guess. That was a day or two ago. Today, I went into the same gas station. She said we looked familiar. I said I frequent the gas station often, it’s close to home, and I’m a big snacker. She asked if we bought a pregnancy test recently, which threw me off. I said yes, and she asked what the results were.

Awkwardly, she told the lady what the results were.

Again, I was thrown. That’s not any of her business. I told her anyways, to satiate her, that the results were fortunately negative. She seemed aghast. She said something along the lines of how she was hoping it would be positive because, again, she doesn’t believe in abortions.

The lady just couldn’t let it go.

I told her, “Yeah, no, too soon for positive tests.” Her response was to say maybe next time. I left in disbelief. It felt so wildly inappropriate for her to give her unsolicited opinions and ask those questions about something not concerning her. I’m half tempted to call and report her to her supervisors because if she felt comfortable enough doing this to me, who else would she do it to? Probably anybody who gives her the chance. WIBTA?

Eek! It sounds like the cashier needs to learn to read the room better.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about the woman’s comments.

This person thinks the woman should’ve stopped when she realized who the customer was.

Here’s someone who suggests reporting her.

And this person would also report her.

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For this person, the whole thing was inappropriate.

Some things you just don’t talk about, and this is one of them.

Even if the cashier was trying to make small talk, there was no reason for her to hope for any specific answer.

And the fact that she had to bring it up again the next time makes this whole thing even more weird.

It’s definitely worth telling the cashier’s supervisor. At the very least, she deserves a warning for making inappropriate

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