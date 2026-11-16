His Shift Leader Told Him to Wait for the Second Cashier. He Opened the Door for a Customer Anyway, and His General Manager Said He Put the Crew at Risk

Doing a customer a favor can get tricky once your boss has already said no.

One fast food cook found that out when he spotted a customer waiting in the cold just after the restaurant was supposed to open.

His shift leader told him not to let the man in until the second cashier arrived. However, since she was already in the parking lot, he figured there was no harm in letting the customer wait inside.

When he opened the door, he explained to the customer that they weren’t ready to take his order yet. The customer didn’t mind waiting, but as soon as the shift leader saw him inside, she threatened to write the cook up.

He told her to go ahead since he was leaving the job anyway. But when the general manager brought it up the next day, she explained why those extra couple of minutes mattered.

Read on to see what she told him.

AITA for letting a customer in “early”? So I [M-18] work at Hardee’s/Carl’s Jr., and my last day is this Sunday. When I went in for my opening shift, I noticed I was working with a shift leader I don’t particularly like [F-50ish]. In fact, pretty much everyone dislikes her, as she’s rude and always complains about everything. Anyway, so the store technically opens for customers at 6 a.m., but we wait until the second cashier shows up. In this scenario, the second cashier is in the parking lot getting out of her car.

Suddenly, he noticed a customer waiting at the door.

As I’m printing day-dots (I’m a cook), I notice that there is a customer standing outside of the door. The current time is 6:01, and everything is pretty much done. I figured that since we would be open in less than 2 minutes, it would be OK for me to let the customer in. I started walking towards the door, and the shift leader says, “Tell him we’re closed. Don’t let him in.” Now look, I understand these are pretty clear instructions, and at the end of the day, I have to listen to what she says, like it or not.

Not wanting the customer standing in the cold, he let the guy in.

But her demands are always illogical, and I lowkey don’t respect her because she treats me like ****.

In my eyes, I didn’t want a customer standing in the cold at 6 a.m. So I went to the door, opened it, and told the guy, “Hey, I can let you in so you don’t have to stand out here, but we’re still waiting on another cashier before we’re technically open.” (Reminder that this second cashier walks in less than a minute later.) The man agrees, and I let him inside.

At this point, the shift leader was angry.

The shift leader sees this and is furious, and starts yelling at me, telling me she’s going to write me up. I tried to tell her that she doesn’t have to take his order yet, but she doesn’t listen to me and takes his order anyway. I really don’t see how this is a big deal, but she clearly is making it a big deal. So I get mad and snap back, saying, “Go ahead and write me up. It’s my last week anyway. [Manager] ain’t gonna do ****.” And I storm into the back furiously and get back to work. I did say some more harsh/derogatory phrases as I walked back, but I’m not sure if she heard those.

Unfortunately, his GM didn’t see his side either.

The next day, my GM speaks to me and says I was basically wrong about everything. I’ll list everything she said because she does make a semi-valid point. First of all, she’s old, and I get you’re supposed to “respect your elders.” In my mind, if she’s going to ***** and moan about everything, she shouldn’t work here, and I’m not going to respect/understand her.

Even though he doesn’t exactly agree with her second point, it was a good thought.

Secondly, my GM explained that we shouldn’t let people in early because they could “rob us.” This is the point that I said was semi-valid, but the more I think about it, the less sense it makes. We opened 2 minutes later. How much could have possibly changed within those 2 minutes that makes us less susceptible to a robbery? Like, the registers were already set up, so it’s not like he could have just grabbed something and ran. But the concept does make sense to me, and I honestly didn’t consider it when I let him in. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why he let the customer in, but it seems to have caused a lot of trouble.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about what he did here.

This reader thinks his focus was were it should’ve been… the customers.

This! Such a great point.

Well, that’s not funny, and most companies have policies like this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who go over their manager’s head when he insists a new process is better than the old one.

Yet another reader who points out that the store should’ve already been open.

In this situation, everyone dropped the ball a little bit.

For starters, it’s easy to see why he let the customer in. After all, it was cold outside and they should’ve already been open.

However, his shift leader had already told him to wait, so he should’ve just listened.

As for the general manager, she probably should’ve spoken to everyone involved instead of just focusing on part of the problem.

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