Grad Student Keeps Accidentally Waking Up His Very Light-Sleeping Roommate, So He Starts To Fear He’ll Lose His Place To Live

Sometimes you can do everything right and still end up in trouble.

One grad student lived in an attic above a roommate who slept very lightly, in a house with thin, hollow floors and stairs. He studied until about 2 a.m. most nights, and his footsteps were a problem.

To the student’s credit, he adjusted by adding rugs, going without shoes, and tiptoeing after midnight. His roommate said he already wore earplugs, and they agreed on quiet hours from midnight to 7.

But when these safeguards inevitably failed, the student woke him up yet again, his roommate was incredibly upset.

The student begins to worry he might get kicked out if the two can’t reach a resolution.

Keep reading for the full story.

My roommate is a light sleeper My (24M) roommate (35M) is a very light sleeper with a specific sleeping schedule on weekdays. We live in an old, poorly insulated house.

As one could imagine, this house wasn’t exactly soundproofed.

My room is in the attic above his room, and the floor in my room is essentially chipboard flooring with a hollow cavity beneath it. I’m in grad school, so typically I will be studying at my desk until around 2 a.m. As it turns out, I’m a loud walker. We’ve had several conversations about it, as it wakes him up at night.

This grad student has done everything he can to try and dampen the noise, but nothing seems to work.

In order to help him out, I put rugs in my room, I try to tiptoe past midnight, and I no longer wear shoes inside. Our stairs, too, are hollow wood. So when I go to the bathroom at night, I wake him up too. (I’ve since been tiptoeing here as well.) He says he already wears earplugs, but somehow it still wakes him up.

They thought maybe enforcing quiet hours would help, but still this wasn’t good enough.

We put rules in place that between midnight and 7 in the morning, I need to be quieter, but he was incredibly upset today as I woke him up again.

Now he’s running out of ideas — and patience.

I literally have no idea what else I can do. Apparently, this wasn’t a problem with his former roommate. I’m getting the sense he’s gonna ask me to move out. (The landlord lives out of the country and isn’t all that involved, so my roommate sort of runs the place.) Any advice?

Maybe these two just aren’t compatible roommates.

What did Reddit have to say?

The student has done his part, but has his roommate?

Maybe there’s something else his roommate could try to help the noise.

At a certain point, this roommate needs to put on his problem-solving hat and not expect everyone else to do it for him.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

Accommodation is a two-way street.

The student has tiptoed, added rugs, and given up shoes, and his roommate is still furious.

That’s no longer about noise, it’s about expecting a human being to be unnaturally quiet. Nobody can meet a standard that doesn’t allow for walking in one’s own home.

You can’t evict someone for having footsteps.

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