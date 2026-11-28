A Woman Told an Online Friend She Had a Hard Time Forming Attachments—Then Blew Up When He Insisted He Knew Her Feelings Better Than She Did

Nobody knows your inner life better than you do, and yet some people will argue with you about it anyway.

One woman was chatting with an online friend she wasn’t especially close to when the conversation turned to how hard she finds it to form attachments to people.

She shared her feelings honestly, since it was something that had been bothering her.

But instead of understanding, her friend insisted she cared more than she was letting on. It began to feel like he was mansplaining her feelings.

So finally she lost her patience, exclaiming that she wasn’t attached to him at all.

Now she’s wondering whether she was too blunt.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for telling a friend I’m not attached to him? A few days ago, I (30F) was chatting with an online friend (22M) I am not particularly close to. He said he couldn’t relate to the way a character had a hard time forming attachments.

But to her, this was exactly the kind of representation she had been waiting for.

I said the character was extremely relatable to me. I have a hard time forming attachments to people, especially in person, and this is something I’ve been increasingly bothered by, so it’s nice to see a character who behaves similarly.

The two began discussing it further, and soon they began to bitterly disagree.

Him: Not physical attachment, silly; emotional. Me: Yes, I don’t really get attached to people. Him: You ain’t slick, you care about others.

She began to get fed-up with this attitude.

Me: Empathy isn’t the same as attachment. Please don’t tell me how I feel. Him: Well, you have an attachment to me, so see? Gotta agree I’m right sometimes. Me: You are still telling me how I feel. Him: Am I? Your actions seem to say otherwise.

So finally she said what was really on her mind.

At this point, I feel cornered, because how do you respond to that? Say, “Oh yeah, you’re right,” and let him keep explaining my emotions to me? Say, “No, I’m not attached to you either”? I said, “I don’t think you want me to argue with you,” at which point he said he was going to bed and hasn’t come back.

Now she worries she may have taken things too far.

I think it was probably mean not to agree with him, but I couldn’t think of a way around it that wouldn’t misrepresent myself. I also think he set himself up for this by insisting on how I feel about things. (He does this a lot.) I don’t mind chatting with him, but I am definitely not “attached.” AITAH?

Is any of this really that big of a deal?

What did Reddit think?

This conversation probably never should have happened in the first place.

Why is it so important to her to show this friend that she doesn’t really care?

This commenter finds the whole thing inconsequential.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bridesmaid who was told to wear green, but showed up in black instead.

Some people just can’t put themselves in another person’s shoes.

At the end of the day, very little was at stake in this argument. The whole thing started over a fictional character and neither person needed to take it as personally as they did.

He was wrong to narrate her emotions. She was a bit dramatic to treat his speculations like an attack.

Some people have lost the art of agreeing to disagree.

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