A Woman Went To A Casino For Her Birthday, But Staff And Guests Kept Mistaking Her For An Employee All Night

Casinos tend to have their own little worlds, complete with flashing lights, free drinks, and staff uniforms designed to fit the atmosphere.

But when a guest accidentally looks too much like an employee, things can get awkward fast.

One woman was celebrating her 25th birthday at a casino with her sister when they realized their black dresses and heels were almost identical to the cocktail waitresses’ outfits.

What started as a funny misunderstanding soon turned into a frustrating evening involving ignored drink requests, an irritated waitress, and a manager who seemed convinced they were slacking off on the job.

What would you have done?

Read the full story below.

I got mistaken for a cocktail waitress… and almost got fired! My boyfriend took me to a casino for my 25th birthday with my sister and her boyfriend. I hadn’t been to many casinos at the time and they have nice ones in The Poconos, so my sister and I decided it would be a cute idea to wear sexy little black dresses and heels. So, we get to the casino and separate from the boys since they wanted to do table games and we wanted to drink and smoke cigarettes at the slot machines in casino-style gluttony, but we’re not being approached for drink service while everyone around us is.

Something was off.

We were super confused until a few men tried to order drinks from us. Then we realize: the waitresses uniforms? Little black dresses with heels to match. They weren’t even the same dresses as each other, just any little black dress that made them look hot. So we approach a waitress and she already seems annoyed that we’re wearing the same outfits; not exactly our fault, but okay and we explain the situation. She rolls her eyes and tells us she can only serve us if we’re sitting at a machine with money in it. We remind her that we’ve BEEN spending money for like an hour already and reiterate that they’ve been ignoring US, not the other way around.

But that didn’t help much.

She insists it’s company policy and of course there are cameras everywhere so we proceed to sit down as she diligently WATCHES us put cash into two slot machines. An annoying interaction, but they’re free drinks and we just want to have fun. We’re finally letting loose after getting our drinks, playing slots and decide to light up a cigarette. A male manager then walks up to us and kneels down to our level. We’re thinking, “Oh good, someone is coming acknowledge our problem here.” Nope.

They were about to get scolded.

He glares at us as my sister and I exchanged confused looks and then raises his eyebrows and says “Can I help you ladies?” in a very sarcastic, almost passive aggressive way. Again, we look confused and it clearly dawns on him that he’s made a terrible mistake, apologizes quickly and practically runs away from us. We’d had enough. Not only is it impossible to get drinks, but now we’re getting scolded? We can’t change our clothes, so how can we fix this? We decide to go to the customer service desk and ask for some sort of hospitality manager. Someone comes out and asks what the problem is in front of their entire team of customer service instead of stepping aside with us.

But alas…

We awkwardly explain to them that simply because were wearing what the same vague uniform, which any woman could’ve walked into that casino in, we’re not being treated like all the other guests even though we’re spending a lot of money on the machines. We’re just met with blank stares. They cannot figure this out, they cannot resolve this issue, and simply suggest that we dress differently next time. At that point, we’re over it, it’s not worth arguing with these people who are so oblivious to what a big oversight this is, and having to constantly tell people we’re walking by, who are asking for drinks, that we do not in fact work there.

They gave up.

Our boyfriends take their winnings and take us out to a nice restaurant nearby instead. As I think about it in retrospect, what I’m more concerned about is how on earth does an entire staff and managers not know the people they’re working with? How do they not notice that they have never seen these two women in their entire lives and instead of just thinking “maybe they’re guests”, they’re quicker to assume they have two waitresses drinking, smoking, and play games on the job? We went back about a year later and the girls were dressed in little ring leader looking costumes, like something a trapeze artist would wear. I guess it did eventually become a bigger issue than they thought.

What did Reddit think?

Yikes.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Wow.

Yup.

Groundbreaking!

The staff at the casino was faced with a relatively straightforward issue in that there were two paying guests who were being confused with being part of the staff due to the fact that the dress code looked almost identical to the uniforms of the waitresses.

However, instead of realizing what was happening and assisting the two women, the staff continued to harass them, as if they were up to no good.

The way in which the manager reacted was very interesting in this regard since apparently, he believed that two unfamiliar women were part of the staff causing trouble rather than guests.

Suggesting they dress differently next time was hardly a satisfying solution, either.

And judging by the redesigned uniforms they encountered on their return visit, perhaps the casino eventually realized its original approach wasn’t working so well.