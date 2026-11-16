A Woman’s Neighbor Won’t Stop Harassing Her And Her Family And She’s Had Enough Of It

We see a lot of stories about bad, rude, unruly neighbors…

But this is something else!

In fact, this story sounds borderline dangerous…

Check out what this woman had to say about a neighbor who won’t leave her and her family members alone.

Get started now!

My next door neighbor keeps harassing us. “I live in Philly in a row home. My next door neighbor has been throwing fruits, gum, mystery liquid on my car, ripping up my plants, sticking gum on my steps, throwing nails in the streets, threatening the neighbor’s children.

What?!?!

This has been an ongoing issue for years but the police says there’s nothing they can do. She has been harassing us for years threatening to hit my dad’s car, claiming she has no space to walk and that we’re on “her side”. Mind you, it is street parking. This all escalated when she decided to attack my mom and call her for weird for pulling weeds and plucking grass off of our lawn. She told her that she needs to assimilate, learn the language and not do “weird things.” I then told her to do some research and learn the history of America.

This woman is unhinged!

Fast forward to the last few months, she threw this thick mystery liquid on my car, ripped up my plant and threw an egg at our house so we called the police on her and they told her that she will be fined or arrested the next time she does anything. This of course angered her and she has been calling License and Inspection on us to report almost anything and everything she can. She had us fined because our fence was 5 inches over the 4 feet limit and called someone out because she claimed our “grass” was too long, when it was chives that we were growing. I really feel helpless because I feel like there is nothing I can do. The police won’t do anything with all the recording and evidence I have, claiming that it is not a crime. My parents have been stressed about it, not being able to sleep because she won’t back down. Just yesterday, she recorded my little cousin whom my mom picks up from school along with a friend’s son, so I am worried that she is going to do something again.”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

And another individual offered some advice.

This has gone far enough, don’t you think?

What a pscyho!

Yikes!

The police need to step up and do something about this crazy neighbor!