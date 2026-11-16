Cleaning Employee Refuses To Let Woman Use The Bathroom While It’s Being Cleaned, Then Lingers After Finishing, So She’s Considering Reporting Her

When you have an urgent need to use the bathroom, every second can seem like an eternity.

What would you do if you needed a bathroom fast, but the cleaning lady wouldn’t let you use it until she finished? Then, when she did finish, she just stood there and didn’t tell you she was done right away.

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she is thinking about telling the manager about it and maybe getting her in trouble, but isn’t sure if that would be overreacting.

Based on the details of the story, this would be out of line. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

WIBTA for complaining about a maintenance worker I work in a big government building that is maintained by county employees.

This would be awful.

One day I got stuck in a long meeting and when it finally ended I really, really, needed to pee. I headed to the restroom on our floor and the entrance was blocked by a maintenance lady and her rolling trash-can cleaning-cart thing.

The cleaning lady has a job to do.

I asked her if I could just go in really quick and she told me no, that I had to wait until she was done swapping out the garbage bags and that she was almost done. I must have made a sour face because I was in a great deal of physical discomfort and was just told I had to wait, but I didn’t say anything other than “OK” and walked away.

Waiting for the bathroom is an awful feeling.

I went out into the hallway and was pacing back and forth for some time, keeping a look-out for the maintenance lady’s cart so I would know that the restroom is available. A couple minutes passed by and it didn’t make sense to me because she said that she was just swapping bags and was almost done, so I finally went back to the bathroom to check.

The cleaning lady should not have done this.

The lady and her cart were in the same spot, and the lady was just standing next to her cart looking at her phone. She saw me, gave me a little smirk and said “I’m done now, all yours” and rolled away. I was really mad, I felt like this was completely uncalled for. She probably took it personally when I made a face after she told me that I had to wait, but that is no excuse for being so petty.

This would definitely be bad to do. It could get her fired.

I know the lead maintenance guy, so I am thinking about telling him what happened so that maybe he can reprimand her. Would I be out of line if I did so? On the one hand, it seems like an escalation of a minor incident and I should probably just let it go.

Getting someone in trouble at work is not something to do on a whim.

On the other hand, I think it is justified and probably even good for her. I know the maintenance lead pretty well, he is a very fair-minded older guy with a lot of experience and probably won’t do anything so severe as firing her or reducing her hours or anything – also, they are union workers so I don’t think he could do anything like that even if he wanted to. Also, this lady could probably use some feedback on how to be professional. I am not one of those people that thinks that just because you do “menial” labor means that you shouldn’t care about doing your job well, and that was a very crappy way for her to go about her job. WIBTA?

She is assuming the cleaning lady did this intentionally, just like she thinks the cleaning lady assumes her sneer was malicious. It could be that the cleaning lady wasn’t thinking about her at all, which seems much more likely. Reporting her would be bad.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about the situation.

Honestly, this is a good point.

This commenter thinks she would be wrong to complain. I agree.

Here is someone who says the cleaner can’t stop to let people use the bathroom or she would never finish cleaning.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who has a problem with a car-dealer tenant bringing home a different car every night.

Escalating something like this would be out of line.

This commenter says that the lady was just doing her job.

The cleaning lady was just doing her job. This person needs to get over herself.

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