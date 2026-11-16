School District Employee Sets Up An Early Mac Network For A Small Office, But A Coworker Keeps Tossing Essential Parts And Leaving Him To Repair It

Old computer networks depended on tiny parts users found surprisingly disposable.

One employee removed an Ethernet terminator and crashed the entire office network.

The technician replaced it.

Then she threw away another one.

Let’s see what finally stopped her.

Thin Ethernet I installed a small network of Mac SE computers in a small school district office. This was back around 1988 or so. The network cables were thin Ethernet.

This man got an emergency call from the school district office.

A few weeks went by and I got an emergency call to go and fix the network. It was a 4-hour drive from my current client to this one. I got there, and after a little looking around, I found one computer without the terminator. Her desk didn’t face a wall, so people could walk past the “back” of her desk.

He learned that the computer user threw the terminator away.

When I asked her, she said that the “thing” didn’t have a cable. So she just took it (the terminator) off and threw it away. Not having any spares with me, I went to Radio Shack and bought the terminator and a BNC plug. I made one on the spot. Problem fixed! I told her to never remove that part and left.

He received another emergency call from them again.

A week later, I got another emergency call from the same location. Sure enough, there was no terminator on her Mac. Again. This time, I had spares in my car! As I replaced it, I asked her, “Do you feel okay?” Customer: “Yes, I feel fine.”

This time, he told her not to touch the wires or she would pass out.

Me: “Not lightheaded or anything?” Customer: “No, I’m fine. Why do you ask?” Me: “Well, it’s called Ethernet. They use Ether to insulate the wires. I don’t want you to inhale too much and pass out!” She never touched the terminator again!

Lol. Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

This one talks about audio ping.

Sometimes, you need to weaponize stupidity, says this one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer service rep who hung up and called a customer back to get around a time limit, but ended up getting an award instead of a reprimand after the customer praised his service.

Finally, short and simple.

This technician drove hours twice because an employee kept discarding the essential terminator from her computer.

On his second visit, a fake warning about inhaling ether convinced her to leave it alone.