She Told Her Boyfriend He Isn’t Allowed at Her Weekly TV Watch Party With Her Friends. He Got Upset

Do you have any friends who don’t do ANYTHING without their partners?

Hey, to each their own, but I personally think that can become a bit…problematic.

Because we all need our time away from our life partners!

Just trust me on this one, okay?

In today’s story, a woman talked about why her boyfriend got upset with her when she told him he wasn’t allowed to hang out with the ladies on their special TV night.

Check out what she’s dealing with.

AITA for telling my boyfriend that he isn’t invited to a show night I am hosting for my friends? “I am very confused about this and would like an outside perspective. I (30F) and my boyfriend (35M) of 7 months do not like the same type of entertainment. My boyfriend doesn’t like “girly” TV. Like rom-coms and reality TV. This is fine with me but he does tend to make a big stink about it when I watch it with him. So most of the time we pick things we both enjoy when we are together and I watch what I want when I am alone.

This is what friends do!

However, some friends of mine and I are obsessed with a show. A new season has recently come out and we decided to have a watch party each week when the new episode comes out. I typically host these things and they bring to food because I have a good TV set up and space. I was telling my boyfriend about this new weekly activity and he asked if he could join. I gently told him that I’d rather him not join.

Well…

He asked me why and I said because: This is season 3 of the series and he hasn’t watched season 1 and 2. I don’t particularly want to sit there and explain to him all the details of the show while I want to watch the new episode. When he gets bored he tends to talk about unrelated things, which would make the watch party not as fun because the topic is the show. I know this because I’ve attempted to recommend him stuff that he may like but he just doesn’t pay attention.

Dude, get a life.

He says he wants me to share more of my interests with him but when I do he’s never that into it. I don’t take it personally. Everyone has their interests, we don’t have to match on everything. We don’t live together so he does have his own home to go to and we see each other about 4 times a week so it’s not for lack of being together. When I told him this he got really disappointed and mad at me for this. He wants to meet more of my friends (we hang out with my friends quite often but he hasn’t met them all).

I told him this just isn’t the setting to meet them and talk with them as we will be watching the show. It’s like going to a movie theater and talking through the whole film. He said ok but has given me the cold shoulder since. This happened yesterday. The watch party is tomorrow and it will be a weekly thing. AITA?”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user said she’s NTA.

Another reader spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.

And this person also said she’s NTA.

Huge red flag!

This is ridiculous!

Come on man, grow up!

Her boyfriend sounds a bit controlling, if we’re being honest…