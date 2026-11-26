A Woman’s Neighbors Make Noise All Day and Night—Leaving Her Without a Single Moment of Peace and Quiet

There’s nothing quite as frustrating as not being comfortable in your own home.

A number of factors can contribute to that misery, but LOUD noises from a neighbor have to rank right up near the top of the list.

Ugh!

The woman who wrote today’s story is at the end of her rope because of her disrespectful neighbors and she’s not sure what to do next.

Check out what she had to say.

My neighbors’ loud backyard music is making us miserable. “We live in Central California. Our neighbors behind us play their music and outdoor TV in their backyard so loud I can hear it with our doors and windows shut. Our backyard is huge and I can still hear it.

Ugh…

It isn’t every day ,but it’s most weekends. I can’t concentrate, watch TV, listen to my own music, or do my homework. We cannot have a barbecue or family over. We tried last weekend and we had to eat in the house because their music was so loud. Our city has a noise ordinance that doesn’t start until 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. We have waited to call the police until these times but what good is it when we can’t enjoy our own backyard during the day either? I finally broke down yesterday and called them during the day. The dispatcher was rude and the music didn’t stop. I had my husband call an hour later.

This sucks!

The music stopped then started right back up again. It has literally driven me to tears. There is no escaping it. We can’t afford to move and when we call the police they rarely show up and they treat us like we are bothering them. (I get it, they’re busy but is this not their job too?). Neither my husband nor myself are comfortable going over there so I am looking for input. We thought about going to the store and getting the loudest outdoor speaker we could find to try to drown out the music. Something that wouldn’t offend the rest of the neighborhood. I would be happy with crazy loud brown noise, but my husband wants to play heavy metal. So there’s that. I can’t believe our other neighbors aren’t bothered by this too as they have small children out there and their music is offensive.”

Check out how readers reacted to this story.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual offered some advice.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a car owner who gets annoyed with his mechanic for taking too long, so pays to have the car towed home.

And this reader weighed in.

This is too much!

But what can she do about it…?

Her neighbors are making her life miserable!