Her Sister Disrespected Her At Family Events For Years, So When It Came Time To Plan A Concert Night, She Decided Her Sister Wouldn’t Be Getting An Invitation
Family traditions can make even reasonable boundaries feel cruel and selfish.
This young woman was taught to include everyone, regardless of how they treated her.
Still, inviting one particular relative could weaken a boundary she finally found courage to set.
Let’s see how this family concert dilemma unfolded.
WIBTA for inviting everyone except my sister..
…to a concert?
About a month ago, I (F29) cut ties with her (F32) after she disrespected me at every family event all my life.
I had told her to stop, but she kept going, so I had enough.
But the way she was raised made it difficult to turn her back on her rude sister entirely.
I’ve been taught my whole life to always include everyone, even those you don’t have the best relationship with.
And honestly, it feels so evil and childish to invite everyone except her.
Since it’s a concert, we wouldn’t be talking so much anyway.
AITA for leaving her out?
Sometimes the kindest thing you can do is stop pretending everything’s fine.
What did Reddit think?
There’s no point in cutting ties only to reconnect for something as small as a concert.
Rude or not, sometimes you just have to protect your peace.
It’s not reasonable to feel obligated to invite someone you already cut contact with.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a never-favored brother who decides to skip the family trip to attend his grandmother’s birthday instead.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.
Inviting someone she doesn’t even want to be around would make the concert decidedly less fun.
After years of disrespect, this woman cut contact and planned a concert without her sister.
Including her now would only blur the boundary she established after repeatedly asking for better treatment.
A concert invitation is not a family participation trophy.
Enjoyed this story?
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.