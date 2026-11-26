Whoopsy daisy!

Hey, we all mistakes at work from time to time…but this is one that a certain IT worker never, ever wants to make again.

The person who wrote today’s story explained how this IT worker’s day went off the rails in a hurry one day when he was on a job site.

Read on and check out what happened!

The fire alarm story. “This one was not my call, but my friend’s. I was there and he told me as it was happening and I heard the follow-up from the manager as well. My other friend referenced it last night, coincidentally. On a normal day, expecting a normal call, my friend answers. Before saying hello, or introducing himself, the customer just says “I need the name of the tech that was just on site”… Well this can’t be good. Despite being new, my friend handled it well. He explained that he can see the request for a tech, but not details like names. He can, however, get our manager to reach out and speak to the subcontractor. I’m not sure exactly how he said it, but the customer took a breath. “While I get the manager, can I ask what happened so I can get this recorded?” Apparently, the tech came out, was let into the data center, and left to do the work (this is a theme with these stories). He did the work fine, and solved this issue without a problem as far as I know. He put everything back together, cleaned up, and headed out.

Doh!

When leaving, he pushes the door and it does not move. In his head, presumably… “Oh, there is a button here. This must be the exit button”… NOPE. Fire alarm… The entire DC power is cut, alarms blare, emergency lights come on. What does our intrepid tech do? He tries pulling. Door opens. Cool. Time to admit your mistake and limit the damage? NOPE. Get out of here!

Whoops!

Now, our understandably irked admin has to run in and search for the fire. Finding none he reviews the cameras and sees what really happened. He starts power on procedures and gets things up again and then makes the call. Well, this is a problem for us. This guy just cost the DC downtime, which has SLA violations, and I don’t know how much money. Leaving made it much worse since they had to search for a while instead of just starting things back up immediately. Now legal needs to get involved. Manager does not provide the name, obviously, but does call the subcontractor to get their side. Funny, tech has not reported any issues … Awesome. Lawyers, fun… I don’t know exactly what was said, but this is the update I heard after all that: Yes, he hit the button, but… The button was unprotected (no cover) The button was not labeled The button was not red, but blue! So, we have an unlabeled, blue button next to a door that did not open while he had his hands full or tools/parts. Do you really want to bring this to a judge? Now, I have no idea if it did go to a judge, or there was a settlement, or if they just dropped it. Moral of the story, use proper, labeled emergency buttons, and stop trusting techs to know their way around your data center.”

Now let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual asked a question.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an allergic hotel guest who gets upset that animals had been in her room previously, even though it was a pet-friendly hotel.

And another reader spoke up.

I can see it both ways…

It was an honest mistake…but he probably shouldn’t have taken off.

Whoops!

Well, that situation escalated quickly!