Tenant Thinks Everything Is Going Well Living In His Landlord’s House, Until The Landlord’s Bizarre Behavior Leads To An Eviction

When you live with the landlord, you have to be careful to follow their rules all the time and make sure to stay on their good side.

What would you do if your landlord started out being really nice and friendly, but then became weird and even a little creepy before he evicted you?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, and now he wants to know if he might have done something wrong to cause this, or if it was all the landlord’s problem.

Read through the full story and see what you think.

Am I overreacting towards my landlord/roommate situation? Am I overreacting for feeling like my former landlord/roommate treated me unfairly?

Things started out so well.

I recently moved out of a house where I had been living for about ten months, and I’m genuinely looking for some outside perspective on whether I was doing something wrong or whether my former landlord, who I’ll call Aaron, was being unreasonable. When I first moved in, we discussed expectations, and Aaron specifically agreed that I could get a dog. One of the reasons he wanted someone living in the house was that he wanted another person who would get along with his dogs and his 12-year-old son, those were his two biggest things. I thought it was a great arrangement because I love dogs, and I genuinely enjoyed having a younger kid around who I could spend time with and encourage.

This person seems to be doing it all.

For context, I never missed a rent payment. I also went out of my way to contribute to the household. I regularly did the dishes, mopped the floors, vacuumed, cleaned common areas, replaced household supplies, maintained the yard and garden, and pulled weeds. I also picked up the dog poop. There were four dogs in the house, three of which belonged to Aaron, but I cleaned up after all of them. In fact, I regularly did the dishes, mopped, and vacuumed, while Aaron never once did any of those things during the time I lived there except once on a weekend or two. I wasn’t just paying rent and expecting someone else to maintain the house.

What a great relationship.

I also developed a really good relationship with his son. Aaron and his son’s mother never married and share custody, so his son wasn’t always at the house. I helped him build two computers and encouraged his interest in technology. He would even call me when he was staying with his mom to tell me how much closer he was getting to finishing his own PC and ask me questions. I genuinely enjoyed having someone younger look up to me, and I liked being able to share my interests with him.

Some people don’t take very good care of their dogs.

I also spent quite a bit of time with the dogs. Initially, I walked Aaron’s dogs alongside mine every day. Eventually, Aaron asked me to stop because his dogs had started spending so much time in my room. I still played with them outside, but he eventually blamed one of his dogs being underweight on me supposedly playing with her too much. The strange thing is that Aaron hardly ever played with his dogs himself, and I never saw him take them on a single walk during the time I lived there.

What could have changed?

For the first several months, everything was genuinely good. We all seemed to get along, the dogs were happy, and I really enjoyed living there. Then Aaron’s attitude toward me started changing. He became increasingly controlling about relatively minor things. One particularly bizarre incident involved him accusing me of stealing because I had used a small amount of laundry detergent and lemon juice from the refrigerator. He didn’t bring this up until six or seven weeks after it supposedly happened. What’s especially strange is that he brought it up right after his son had been enthusiastically talking to me about computers.

Is this even legal?

There were other things that made me uncomfortable. Aaron used the security cameras inside the house to listen to private conversations I had with guests. This even included a very personal conversation between me and his son’s mother, whom I got along with really well (no I was not romantically interested, she was like 8 years my senior).

This was a serious invasion of privacy.

I considered that a pretty serious invasion of privacy though. He claimed the cameras were to look after the dogs and I can see that being partly true, but he didn’t have any cameras in the backyard where the dogs were at least half the time. I think he was just a voyeur. He was adopted by his parents but also has a biological brother that was not adopted with him and his brother won’t speak with him, though Aaron never went into more detail than that.

Yikes, this guy has a shady history.

Aaron had done around 6 years in prison because he used to use meth and would steal copper from buildings and stuff, at least that’s what he told me, tbh I don’t know his full record. I just know he had a few felonies. But I’m not saint either. In my early 20’s I caught a few DUI’s, but I don’t drink anymore because imo people like me just shouldn’t drink. He would also turn off the air conditioning at night during the summer. When I respectfully brought up the temperature issue, he responded by turning the heat up instead. The house had solar panels, so I didn’t really understand the hostility over something like that.

Moving out is likely the best thing.

He also threatened my dog when I gave his Aussie Shepherd a haircut in the summer (this dog LOVED personal attention. I really miss her) and threatened to call the police over relatively minor household issues. When I moved in he gave me the ok to groom and bathe his dogs as well. Eventually, Aaron asked me to move out, and I’ve just recently left. What bothers me most is that I genuinely liked living there. My dog had other dogs to play with, I enjoyed spending time with his son on the weekends as I’m in my mid 30’s with no GF and I kinda felt like a cool uncle.

He definitely pulled his weight.

I contributed quite a bit to the household. I paid my rent, helped maintain the property, regularly did household chores, took care of the dogs, and tried to be a positive presence in the home. The way I see it i did everything he asked for and more. I understand that Aaron owns the house and that living with someone requires compromise. I’m not expecting a homeowner to be my best friend, and I’m certainly not suggesting that paying rent means I can do whatever I want.

It is hard to say who was wrong when there is only one side of the story.

But I genuinely feel like I went out of my way to be a good tenant and housemate, only to have the situation deteriorate until I was being treated like a problem. Am I overreacting by feeling like I was treated unfairly? Was there something I was doing wrong that I might not have recognized, or does it sound like Aaron became unnecessarily controlling and hostile?

What could have changed with Aaron?

I’m genuinely interested in hearing outside perspectives, including from people who have experience renting a room in someone else’s home. Also I’d like to add that I wasn’t the only roommate, there was another guy who lived in the basement. He was cool. All three of us loved anime and would talk about it and recommend it to each other. Then Aaron just kinda went nuts. His kid even told him he couldn’t sleep at night as it was too hot when he was there on the weekends and Aaron didn’t care.

It does seem like Aaron was the one to blame.

Aaron didn’t notice the heat because his room was east facing so it was much cooler at night. It was so hot at night I was unable to get to sleep until about 4 in the morning. When I was moving my things out Aaron’s kid and his Mom even helped me and apologized for him.

Living with other people can be difficult because everyone has their own personality and other issues. Sometimes, conflict is just unavoidable.

Read through the full story below and see what they think about the situation.

Sadly, I think this commenter is right.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who refuses to bring his barking husky indoors because he doesn’t want him roaming freely in the house.

This person says it seems like he was a great tenant.

The landlord might have started using again, which would be unfortunate.

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