A Worker Sounded Off About The Frustration Of Being Fired For Something She Didn’t Do And For Standing Up For Herself

It doesn’t seem like there’s a whole lot of loyalty out there these days in corporate America, right?

Folks get handed their walking papers for small mistakes and, in this woman’s case, for doing nothing at all.

She explained in detail what happened to her in the story below and we have a feeling that it’s gonna make your blood boil.

Take a look and see what you think.

Fired for the first time ever. “I got fired at the beginning of September. I’m 40, and I’ve been laid off before (school closed) but I’ve never been fired before. It’s not the true end of the world, I have a partner who is still employed and they put me on their health insurance immediately, so I wouldn’t have a lapse in coverage. We have savings, but it’s not ideal.

This is messed up…

What’s worse, is that they fired me because of my fighting for myself when accused of doing something I didn’t do revealed a massive staffing flaw in their system and since we’re government – they’re government funded, they couldn’t admit that what happened was on them. They managed to make the paperwork look like I was negligent though, so the labor board rejected my case for unemployment as they said it was “willful conduct”. I appealed it, had to go to court. It was agonizing, not gonna lie. I had to face the HR department again, after they fired me over the phone and didn’t even inform my manager until I called her freaking out.

These folks were not on top of it…at all.

They also didn’t give me a YTD total for 2026, and got my date of hire wrong by a full year. Then they didn’t reply to my numerous emails about fixing it until I said I would have to contact the labor board and have them go through HR directly. The meeting was… Yeah, agonizing. Because HR tried to be deliberately vague and the referee called her out on it. I think that the phrase “I don’t have that in front of me” was said 6 times. They claimed not to get my proof of innocence letter despite me faxing it to them directly. (Since the referee got it, they input it as proof because clearly I faxed it to the right number.) They tried to frame it like I didn’t do my due diligence in informing them we were short staffed, but we were advertising FIVE OPEN POSITIONS for weeks in the internal email. People were working 60 hours a week and we needed HRs approval for the overtime! When I pointed this out she told me that I personally should have contacted admin about it. I said I was taught in training not to go over my manager’s head unless they’re out for illness. “Well how come you remained so short staffed? People could have come in, admin can work hours with you.” Sure, but I can count on one hand how many times I saw admin out there with us in a decade.

Now…more waiting…

Anyway. I’m waiting for the referee, and hoping I don’t have to appeal THAT because I’m applying all over the place but God almighty I need to get out of bedside healthcare.”

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who alerted their manager after seeing a customer sign the wrong name on a credit card slip.

And this individual spoke up.

It might be a blessing in disguise that she doesn’t have to work at this place anymore…

Because these folks sound EVIL.

Ugh!

Her old employer is really jerking her around!