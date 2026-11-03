An Annoyed Resident Out of Patience and Ideas Just Shut Down Her Entitled Roommate’s Free-Utility Ride

It’s hardly rare to have a roommate who is allergic to accountability, who wants things but expects others to pay for them.

Check out this effective and satisfying results when this person got her roommate to pay up.

Roommate refuses to pay for utilities! Roommate refuses to pay for her portion of utilities. Literally refuses. I’ve been kindly asking her for her portion of the utilities and she simply ignores the message. She doesn’t even pay rent on time so how can I expect her to utilities on time either?

She’s one of those people you can’t reason with. I’m so glad I’ve never needed a roommate. I’d be livid.

My roommate thinks everyone else is the problem and not her. She causes a lot of issues then disappears so you cannot confront her or she simply will ignore your texts. I missed one month of utilities because I was so busy trying to get my money back from two months’ prior. She literally didn’t want to pay me for both the utilities and WIFI one time, so I ended up changing the WIFI password.

I’ve known this type before, especially in business. They’re allergic to accountability and will literally pay to avoid it.

Until she paid immediately. Go figure. She was so upset, she decided she didn’t want to pay me directly anymore so she got her own WIFI. All she had to do was pay me $22 a month. I cannot stand this girl for the life of me. Literally insufferable.

Here is what folks are talking about.

I’m not sure what this report would do, but records can be helpful.

Landlord should know! Don’t let roomie think they can get away with this.

What? All of this highly illegal and would never wash in small claims court. You don’t touch the essentials.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

Freeloaders suck so much life out of you. You can’t change them. I know! Just go.

LOL “thug it out.” I think small claims court would be unjustifably expensive, plus you can lose work pay.

Terrible roommate won’t pay for utilities until her roommate takes things away from her, but this is becoming intolerable and unsustainable.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead. Read Story →