November 3, 2026 at 6:55 pm

An Annoyed Resident Out of Patience and Ideas Just Shut Down Her Entitled Roommate’s Free-Utility Ride

by Ashley Ashbee

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It’s hardly rare to have a roommate who is allergic to accountability, who wants things but expects others to pay for them.

Check out this effective and satisfying results when this person got her roommate to pay up.

Roommate refuses to pay for utilities!

Roommate refuses to pay for her portion of utilities. Literally refuses. I’ve been kindly asking her for her portion of the utilities and she simply ignores the message.

She doesn’t even pay rent on time so how can I expect her to utilities on time either?

She’s one of those people you can’t reason with. I’m so glad I’ve never needed a roommate. I’d be livid.

My roommate thinks everyone else is the problem and not her. She causes a lot of issues then disappears so you cannot confront her or she simply will ignore your texts.

I missed one month of utilities because I was so busy trying to get my money back from two months’ prior.

She literally didn’t want to pay me for both the utilities and WIFI one time, so I ended up changing the WIFI password.

I’ve known this type before, especially in business. They’re allergic to accountability and will literally pay to avoid it.

Until she paid immediately. Go figure.

She was so upset, she decided she didn’t want to pay me directly anymore so she got her own WIFI. All she had to do was pay me $22 a month.

I cannot stand this girl for the life of me. Literally insufferable.

Here is what folks are talking about.

I’m not sure what this report would do, but records can be helpful.

TS 59 1 An Annoyed Resident Out of Patience and Ideas Just Shut Down Her Entitled Roommate’s Free Utility Ride

Landlord should know! Don’t let roomie think they can get away with this.

TS 60 An Annoyed Resident Out of Patience and Ideas Just Shut Down Her Entitled Roommate’s Free Utility Ride

What? All of this highly illegal and would never wash in small claims court. You don’t touch the essentials.

TS 61 An Annoyed Resident Out of Patience and Ideas Just Shut Down Her Entitled Roommate’s Free Utility Ride

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

Freeloaders suck so much life out of you. You can’t change them. I know! Just go.

TS 62 An Annoyed Resident Out of Patience and Ideas Just Shut Down Her Entitled Roommate’s Free Utility Ride

LOL “thug it out.” I think small claims court would be unjustifably expensive, plus you can lose work pay.

TS 63 An Annoyed Resident Out of Patience and Ideas Just Shut Down Her Entitled Roommate’s Free Utility Ride

Terrible roommate won’t pay for utilities until her roommate takes things away from her, but this is becoming intolerable and unsustainable.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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