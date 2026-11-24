Woman Refuses To Give Her Struggling Sister More Money, But Her Father Keeps Pressuring Her Despite Her Own Financial Struggles

True story: I was at an old-school Pizza Hut restaurant in Chicago once and a guy waiting for a take-out order started helping himself to items on the salad bar.

Just started grazing and eating whatever he wanted.

Well, let’s just say that the employees weren’t too happy about that and they put a stop to it.

And this story reminds me of that incident!

Check out what happened when a customer thought it would be okay to help himself to some donuts that were meant for employees at a grocery store.

Don’t touch the donuts! “Today I brought in donuts from my favorite bakery for the associates at my store.

Well, isn’t that nice…?

We passed a food safety inspection with an amazingly high score and I wanted to give them a little treat. I paid for the donuts out of my own pocket and brought enough to cover all associates in the entire store. I called on the page ‘Attention associates, I have donuts in floral. Stop by if you’d like a treat.’

Excuse me?!?!

As soon as I finished the announcement, they started coming over. Then I noticed a man (customer) come hurrying over, grab a napkin and start leaning in to grab a donut. I said ´Excuse me sir but these are a treat for associates for a job well done.’ He pulled his hand back and I thought he was moving away but as I started to turn away, I saw him reaching back towards the box. I said ´REALLY?!?! Again, these are for associates for a job well done. I’m sorry but I need to have enough for all associates.’

LOL.

He drew his hand back but said ´Well, I used to work here.’ I replied ´Well you don’t anymore! Move on!’ I’ll probably get a ´customer complaint’ but I don’t care. The absolute audacity!”

And this is what readers had to say about this story.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bridesmaid who was told to wear green, but showed up in black instead.

And this person chimed in.

What a wise guy…

Nice try, pal!

This guy really thought he could get away with it!