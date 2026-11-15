Employee Couldn’t Work One Of Her Shifts, So She Outsmarted A Coworker Who Refused To Swap With Her

Imagine working at a company where there are certain shifts, and if you can’t work during an assigned shift, you have to find a coworker who is willing to cover for you. What would you do if a coworker wasn’t willing to swap shifts?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and she knows what will happen if she can’t find someone to cover her shift, so she goes to the one person who she knows will refuse to swap and waits for his inevitable answer.

Only later does he realize that he really should’ve agreed to swap shifts with her.

Let’s read all about it.

Won’t swap shifts? Ok, I tried to be nice… I have three colleagues. We cover four different start times on a rotating basis – 7AM, 8AM, 9AM, and 1PM. No-one likes working the 1PM shift. If you don’t want to/aren’t able to work the 1PM shift on the day you have been rostered the polite thing to do is to ask your colleague to swap with you, generally in exchange for one of their 1PM shifts. However, if no-one is able to swap or the leave is unexpected, then it is the role of the 8AM person to step into that shift.

One coworker was particularly annoying.

One of my colleagues and I really didn’t get along. He was the type of guy who worked really hard to not do any work, meaning I would often be left to pick up his slack. A couple of years back I really needed to not work the 1PM shift on a particular Tuesday night but could swap this particular colleague to work his 1PM on Wednesday in exchange. He also happened to be rostered on the 8AM shift on the Tuesday.

She knew exactly what she was doing.

Knowing full well how the interaction would go, I politely asked him to swap shifts with me on Tuesday and Wednesday. I would work his 1PM shift, he would work mine. As expected, he declined to swap. So, I then proceeded to take holiday leave on the Tuesday, leaving him to work the 1PM shift both days. He was an extraordinarily arrogant person and remembering the look of realization on his face, that I had purposefully outwitted him whilst being polite about, it still pleases me greatly to this day.

That’s funny! I guess her coworker wasn’t too bright.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person used to be like the coworker.

One person isn’t on OP’s side.

But another person explained the revenge.

The last commenter is probably right. OP probably had to pick up the slack for the annoying, lazy coworker, so that was probably why she wanted to get revenge on him. Also, it’s not like she tricked him into it. She offered to switch shifts. She also just knew him well enough to know he wouldn’t be smart enough to agree to it.

Making a decision without thinking it through can really backfire.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a professional cheesemaker who works for a family business, but isn’t sure about working for a 17yo boy. Read Story →