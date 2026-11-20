Couple Housesitting For A Family Friend Are Fed Up With Neighborhood Kids Showing Up To Use The Pool

Imagine being paid to housesit for a family friend. If they told you that some neighborhood kids might stop by, would you ever consider asking them to tell the kids’ parents not to let them stop by?

In this story, one couple is in this exact situation. The neighborhood kids keep coming over to use the pool, and they find the noise and interruptions terribly distracting.

But they’re not sure if it’s acceptable to express their concerns to the homeowners.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for not wanting the neighborhood kids in the pool? So me (26F) and my boyfriend (26M) are housesitting for my boyfriend’s parent’s friends while they are away for 3 weeks. This entails staying at their lovely house and taking care of their dog and cat. We are being paid to do this and have done it a before for this family without any issue.

But there could be company.

This time around prior to us getting here, the homeowner let us know that some neighborhood friends might come by to use the pool. She said exactly “also, heads up the kids friends’ might come over for a swim visit.” We said that’s fine.

It was far from just one visit.

We are now on day three of house sitting and the neighborhood kids have come by 2x per day every day. They come once during the day for 1.5 hrs and again at night usually 8:30-10/11pm. We work from home and the kids showing up ringing the doorbell repeatedly caused issues during an important zoom meeting for me. They are also very loud in the pool which makes it hard to focus at work.

They really want the kids to stop coming by.

At night, we are usually trying to decompress for the day, and have 5-6 loud kids running around in the pool area with their parents dropping in and out to check on them is loud and stressful, especially when we were hoping to be able to use the pool while here (the home owners have encouraged us to do so). We are planning to ask the homeowner if they could ask the friends to stop coming by. Would we be jerks for doing this? Thanks!

I’m not sure how old these kids are, but it seems that someone should be supervising them while they’re in the pool.

OP is being paid to house-sit. It’s not her house. In that case, should she talk to the homeowner about the pool issue or let it go?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks it’s okay to talk to the homeowners about the neighbors.

Here’s a more blunt and direct way of putting it.

This person shares their thoughts.

It is kind of odd that a homeowner would be okay with neighborhood kids coming over to use the pool when they’re not even home and when their parents aren’t staying there with them the whole time. That doesn’t sound okay to me.

It’s possible the homeowners have no idea how often the neighborhood kids are coming over. The kids may be taking advantage of the fact that the homeowners are out of town.

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