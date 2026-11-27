Maintenance Worker At A Fast Food Restaurant Is Told Not To Work Overtime, So When A Major Appliance Breaks After He’s Reached 40 Hours For The Week, It’s A Huge Problem

I never really thought about it, but apparently, machines sometimes break quite often at older fast food restaurants. I guess it’s less expensive to have someone on staff who can fix them instead of simply buying new equipment because the person who wrote this story has a full time job at one fast food restaurant repairing things that break.

And he needs to work a lot of overtime to get all of the repairs done.

Keep reading to find out what happens when the new general manager tells him he’s no longer allowed to work overtime.

Let’s just say she didn’t think this decision through very well.

No overtime, no problem I work maintenance for a fast food restaurant and when I started working maintenance I had a verbal agreement with the general manager that she would retroactively approve all my overtime because we were only allowed to have 2 maintenance people and 1 of them was the owners son who didn’t do his job and we couldn’t fire him. Things were fine the entire time she worked there and our store often scored the best of all the owners stores during inspections.

The new manager didn’t want OP to work overtime.

Eventually that GM quit and on day 1 her replacement told me she would no longer approve my overtime. I had her send that to me in writing and from then on as soon as I hit 40 hours I would stop showing up for the week and turn off the work phone which often happened 3-4 days into the week. Now our store was opened 70 years ago so things break often.

There were huge problems.

The first week the walk in broke but I was already at 40 hours so I didn’t know until 3 days later so we had to waste all our frozen product, and the next week the fryers stopped heating so we couldn’t make most of the stuff on our menu. Then we had a surprise health inspection and the store got red tagged. That was the final straw. Owner was going to fire me but after he talked to the old gm and I showed him the email from the new gm he fired her and my original agreement with the old gm is now part of the terms of my employment

I’m glad OP didn’t get fired. All he did was his job as directed. It really was the new GM’s fault that the broken things didn’t get fixed in a timely manner since she told OP not to work overtime.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Someone with a similar job at McDonald’s weighs in.

This often seems to be true.

Another person comments about how overtime should work.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a company who wants a laid-off employee to return to work, but he’s currently using his saved-up vacation time and won’t do it.

This person sounds unappreciated and bitter.

If not working overtime meant that OP left work after 8 hours, at least then it wouldn’t have been like OP was going home after only working for 3 days. The items that needed repaired would’ve been repaired faster.

It’s easy to say “no overtime,” but there are some jobs were overtime is necessary.

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