Customer Finds A Clever Workaround After Being Told Split Payments Aren’t Allowed On Weekends, Leaving The Cashier Stunned

Store rules can make a simple purchase much harder than it needs to be.

One shopper was told they could not split their payment between cash and a card.

Instead of arguing, they followed the rule and divided their groceries into two purchases.

See how one quick trip around the shelf solved the entire problem.

Cant do mix bill? Fine. Went to an Asian grocery store on the weekend to buy some groceries, and I had $70 cash that I wanted to spend before using my credit card since I got 2% off for using cash.

Inevitably, this made matters a bit complicated at checkout.

So, I did some shopping, and when I brought my items to the cashier, I told her I would like to pay part in cash and the rest with a credit card—basically a mixed payment. My total came to $84, but I was told mixed billing wasn’t available on weekends.

The shopper and the cashier didn’t seem to be on the same page at all.

Confused, I didn’t ask why. I just said, “Sure, cancel some items, and I’ll put them back.” My total became $67, including the 2% discount.

So instead of just giving up, the shopper had another idea.

I took the rest of the items, but instead of putting them back, I walked one turn around the shelf, came back to the cashier again, and said, “Hi there, how you doing? That’s all for today.” She looked at me, speechless.

The best part? The shopper didn’t technically break any rules.

What did Reddit think?

Working retail, you learn to expect the unexpected.

It’s possible this cashier didn’t have any ill intent.

Many retail establishments are made to prefer cash payments.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who isn’t happy with the company’s new time tracking rules, so decides to find a way around them.

This user is actually on the cashier’s side.

After the cashier rejected a mixed payment, this shopper removed enough items to pay the first bill entirely in cash.

They then walked around one shelf, returned with the remaining groceries, and started a separate purchase without breaking any rules.

Apparently, two transactions were easier than one mixed payment.