Man Decides Not To Press Charges After His Neighbor Cuts Down 12 Of His Trees, But Now The Neighbor Won’t Stop Complaining About Him

When a neighbor does something that you don’t like, it may be possible to get the police involved, but sometimes that just seems a bit extreme.

What would you do if you had a neighbor who cut down 12 trees in your yard without asking, and you could have charged him with a felony for destroying your trees, but you decided not to since that seemed extreme to you?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, and now he regrets not pressing charges since his neighbor is constantly complaining about him and how he keeps his property.

As they say, no good deed goes unpunished. Read through the full story below and see how you think he should have handled it.

Neighbor cut down my trees, now wants better view Backstory: Two years ago, my old retired neighbor decided he’d cut down some dying arborvitae that I planted on the property line.

What kind of person cuts down a tree without asking the owner?

​I live on multiple acres and it’s mostly all treed-in except for a patch butting up to his backyard. I transplanted the trees, but they didn’t take, and they soon died. So one day,​ he climbed over the fence and he cut them down. ​ Yes, it’s a felony. Big time. 12 counts. One per tree.

Pressing charges would have been a bit extreme.

I live in Oregon and tree law is SEVERE. But I decided to be the bigger person and not press charges. ​You can question my judgment, but I felt like sending a 65 year old man to prison until his 80th birthday wasn’t the right call. ​ Fast forward to today. I’m clearing brush on my property and have a lot of it. Several trailers full. So, I’ve been piling it up to let nature take its course and decompose a bit before I take it to the yard disposal site next year. ​

Why does the neighbor think it is any of his business?

I decided to push it into the back corner so it’s out of site. And this idiot is there to greet me. ​ He told me I cannot leave the brush there because it’s a eyesore and fire hazard (it’s winter).

These two clearly have a history.

The pile is probably 10x50ft and five or six feet high. It’s also at least 30 feet from his property line and another 30 feet from his house​. He’s told me he’s going to contact the fire department and, “I should try harder since I promised him I’d try to be a better neighbor.”

The neighbor doesn’t even realize how lucky he is.

Excuse me? ​I was a “better neighbor” when I didn’t send you to prison. I didn’t owe you a thing. You owe me your freedom and 12 trees, pal. ​I’m now regretting this decision. In 5 years, this idiot has only ever spoken to me to complain about his problems with MY property. I should have let him rot in a cell. ​ Some people.

How do some people become so entitled like this? The neighbor should keep his mouth shut.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Not wanting a big pile of brush is understandable.

He wouldn’t have gone to prison.

Knowing the statute of limitations is important.

Pressing charges from the start would have prevented this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a car owner who gets annoyed with his mechanic for taking too long, so pays to have the car towed home.

This commenter says that he just enabled his neighbor.

It might not be too late to press charges.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a neighbor who refuses to bring his barking husky indoors because he doesn’t want him roaming freely in the house. Read Story →