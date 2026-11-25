Woman Refuses To Give Her Struggling Sister More Money, But Her Father Keeps Pressuring Her Despite Her Own Financial Struggles

Helping family financially can be difficult when you have your own expenses to manage.

In this story, a woman recently landed a well-paying job.

Her sister and brother-in-law, on the other hand, were struggling financially and needed help.

So she promised to share some money from selling her car, but her father wanted her to contribute even more.

Ugh! This sounds like a tough situation to be in. Check the full details below.

WIBTA if I didn’t help my sister and her husband financially? I want to start off by saying that I (25F) love my sister, Jane (29F). However, she and her husband, John (30M), are struggling financially. They have a mortgage, student loans, credit card debt, etc. I recently got a new job that pays well. For the first time since law school, my bank account isn’t in the negatives.

This woman wanted to help her sister, so she promised to give her a portion of what she makes.

I recently went to visit John and Jane for our mom’s birthday. Jane started crying about their financial situation (like full-on bawling). John recently got laid off, so money has been tight. Now, I want to help my sister because I love her. I already told them that they could have a portion of what I make when I sell my car because they are keeping it at their place for me.

Her dad asked her to give more than what she promised.

However, my dad asked me to give them more. I now have a car payment because my old one died on me. And I have to start paying back my student loans this month. Also, if I fail the February bar exam, I will lose my job, and I would like to have some savings in case that happens.

She thinks she doesn’t deserve a lot more.

There is a little part of me that doesn’t feel bad for them. My parents gave Jane money when she was in college and gave me nothing. WIBTA if I didn’t help them beyond what I already promised?

I think OP shouldn’t be expected to put her own financial security at risk just because her sister is struggling.

He already promised to help, but she also has other financial responsibilities on her own.

Her father’s request may come from a good place, but helping family should never mean neglecting your own needs.

Let’s find out how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar remark.

This one sides with OP.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a never-favored brother who decides to skip the family trip to attend his grandmother’s birthday instead.

The golden child can figure it out, says this person.

Finally, here’s a valid point.

Being family doesn’t mean your bank account has to become the family emergency fund.

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