Employee Was Told To Plan A New System With No Budget Or Timeline, And He Suspects His Boss Is Planning To Leave

Workplace responsibilities should come with clear instructions, resources, and expectations.

In this story, an employee was assigned to plan a new system, but he wasn’t given any budget or timeline.

He started suspecting that his boss was preparing to push him out.

He found it strange and ridiculous, so he stopped caring about the project.

Oh no! It doesn’t sound good, to be honest. Check out the full details below.

Boss is trying to plan my departure. My boss is trying to plan my departure. He is trying to make me responsible for certain items that he is planning. They’re trying to set up a new system that completely leaves me out of the picture. And guess who’s responsible for planning that system? You got it, me!

This employee stopped caring about work and the new system.

They said that I was the one who was going to be in charge of this new system. But they didn’t give me a budget. They didn’t give me a timeline. Basically, (Coworker’s Name) is now going to be in charge of this, and they’re going to plan it all out. I wasn’t given any information, so I guess when I show up to the next meeting, I’ll have to ask these questions. Really ridiculous. Planning my own departure. Good thing I stopped caring.

Yikes! Being asked to plan a system without a budget, timeline, or clear instructions is definitely suspicious.

It may or may not be an unreasonable setup. But yeah, I guess there’s nothing wrong with expecting the worst.

If management expects OP to take responsibility, they should provide the necessary details and explain how the project fits into their role.

Don’t you think so, too? Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person had the same experience.

This one wants to clarify something.

Here’s some valid advice.

Finally, here’s an honest opinion.

Nothing says job security like being assigned to plan your own exit.

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