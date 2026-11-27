Everyone At Her Job Suddenly Stopped Talking To Her, And She Has No Idea Why

Nobody likes to be shunned…

Not at school, not amongst their friends and family members, and not at work.

The woman who you’re going to hear from today feels isolated and left out at her job and she has no idea why she’s being treated this way.

All she knows is that something has dramatically changed in her office.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

Why is everyone against me? “I’ve recently learned about ‘triangulation.’ When people will have an issue, rather than confronting that person, they involve a third person. Either by gossiping, talking the other person down or recruiting them in their dislike.

This doesn’t sound good…

This makes so much sense, I couldn’t understand why I’ve got so many people working against me. I am great at what I do, and honestly I’ve always been the youngest girl on most teams. It doesn’t help being blonde. I’ve just always assumed jealousy or lack of emotional intelligence. There’s this one manager who refuses to talk to me or work with me. Despite many projects involving me, they will tell my manager what’s needed. They won’t collaborate with me when it’s a decision in my area, my manager tells me this is what they’ve said.

What is going on at this place…?

We had a friendship group at work and since they joined, one by one those people have begun disliking me but never saying anything. Again, I’ve never done anything wrong to any of these people. But now they’re getting higher up, and at first, I just told myself to let others see it for themselves. Now I feel like there’s multiple people doing this to me, like they’ve recruited a cohort of people who literally dislike me for no reason. I notice it, people stopped saying good morning, asking me how my weekend was, or having any kind of interaction with me. I stop being involved on projects, events, collaboration. I told myself people just didn’t want me involved, I’m too much. But I’ve never had that feedback. All Does this sound like triangulation? Or bullying?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who goes to HR over his manager’s wardrobe complaints, then revels in the manager getting demoted.

And another person has been there.

I’m not gonna lie…

This place sounds pretty toxic!

Yikes…

It sounds like she needs to dust off her resume and start looking for a new job.