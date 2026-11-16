Field Engineer Keeps Hearing His Boss Insist There’s No Overtime, So When The Boss Calls For Help After Hours, He Hangs Up The Phone

A strict no-overtime rule sounds simple until the boss needs help at 4:50.

This field engineer received a late page from the same manager who insisted work ended at five.

When the clock reached quitting time, he followed that policy with perfect timing.

Check out the full story here.

Manager said No OT My boss was fond of saying there was never a reason to be working after 5. If we couldn’t get our job done in 8 hours someone else could. I worked as a field service engineer. We still carried pagers in those days. About 4:50, he paged me. I called from a pay phone. Grumbling to myself that it was so late in the day.

This employee hung up the phone at 5PM on the dot.

He starts to gripe about something. I forget what. Looking at my watch, I see it is 5:00PM on the dot. I hang up the phone, turn off the pager, and head home. Yeah, he was furious. Next mornig I got an earful. All while reminding him about the no OT rule he was so adamant about. It was really worth it.

It’s after work hours, what does the boss expect?

Let’s read what other people have to say about this story.

Here’s a lesson on phone etiquette.

This one has something to say.

Another user likes how he handled it.

A valid suggestion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.

Here’s a good point.

This field engineer returned his boss’s page, but ended the call precisely when unpaid overtime began.

The next morning, he calmly reminded his angry manager that the no-overtime rule came directly from him.

The boss discovered that deadlines work both ways.