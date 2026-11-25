Frustrated Homeowner Got Fed Up With Bank Convenience Fees, So They Started Paying The Mortgage In Coins Until The Extra Charges Disappeared

Small convenience fees can inspire very inconvenient responses.

This homeowner refused to pay extra for making a normal mortgage payment online.

Instead, he visited the bank.

He brought plenty of change.

Let’s check out all the details below.

I cost Bank of America ~$8,000 legally. “I’ve been in the mortgage and related businesses for over 30 years. I know it very well. I’ve never liked Bank of America especially their servicing division. This story happened a few years ago (just found out about this group). I refinanced my mortgage through a mortgage broker and, to my aggravation, they sold the servicing rights to Bank of America (the entity that owns your loan is usually different than one that you pay to service the loan).

They weren’t happy about this.

I was miffed. I estimated that a Bank of America paid ~$5k to service my loan as most folks at the time expect loans to stay on the books at least three years. Another little fact: Mortgage services are paid 0.25% (fixed)-0.375% (Adjustable) of your outstanding loan balance per year (it comes out of the interest you pay to the bank. If you want to know how much you servicer got any particular month using the formula ServicePay = Current Loan Balance * (0.25%/12).

They were annoyed about this, too!

About two months after the servicing switched, BoA announced they’d be charging a $5 fee for the convenience to pay the mortgage online. Truly an unwarranted money grab. I’m blessed that I can put a little extra towards my mortgage payment every month. So the following month, I took out my mortgage payment plus $400 in quarter from my local bank. I then went to my local Bank of America branch, and handed them my mortgage payment in quarters and repayment stub. I asked for a receipt of payment. I overpaid my mortgage to reduce the current balance and thereby reducing Bank of America’s fees. The nice branch manager said you can write a check you don’t have to pay in coins. I said I could but I would charge a $9.50 convenience fee for the stamp, my check and ink used. The branch manager actually laughed and said ok. They counted the money and I got my receipt.

There were still some shenanigans to deal with…

Next month the charge was still there, so I went to another local Bank of America Branch which had gotten bad reviews on Yelp due to a hostile bank manager. I did the same thing. The Branch manager said “Write a check. We don’t accept quarters”. I said shall I call the local state’s Banking Commissioner, the Consumer Financial Protection Board, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (US Top bank regulator) and say you won’t accept legal tender? I asked to talk to the district manager.

They got their way!

I was making a stink. After about 20 minutes, he grudgingly had the staff count the quarters and I got a receipt. I told the manager that I would be bringing dimes next time. The next month I brought dimes. He accepted them but glared at me the whole time. After that payment, Bank of America rescinded their convenience fee. The month after that I refinanced my mortgage at a lower rate. Bank of America only got roughly 6 months of fees for servicing they expected to last 3 years at minimum. Five years to be profitable. One of my proudest malicious compliance moments.”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

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Another reader shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who disagree on whether or not soccer balls hitting a house is a big deal.

And this individual is no fan of BOA.

This homeowner paid his mortgage with quarters and then dimes until the bank removed its online convenience fee.

He later refinanced elsewhere, cutting short years of expected servicing income over one unnecessary monthly charge.