He Did a Favor for a Friend Who Promised to Pay Him $100—Then Got Scolded for Speaking Up After Six Months of Excuses

A promise to pay is only as good as the person making it.

One man performed a service for a friend, and the friend promised him he’d pay $100 for the work.

It was done on time, and the two were buddies, so the man figured the money would follow.

Except it didn’t. Every time he asked, he got an excuse, and after six months, he was still waiting.

He eventually mentioned it to another friend, and eventually it got back to the person who owed him.

The friend called him over, paid him, and said he wished he’d “been a man” and said it to his face.

Now he’s wondering how speaking up makes him the villain.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for simply wanting paid for a job I did I had a friend ask me to do a service for them when they were unable to get it done themselves for someone else. They told me they’d pay $100 for me to do it. Get it done, great.

But soon, the promise for payment started looking emptier and emptier.

After bringing it up numerous times, to the answer of “Oh, I haven’t been over there again yet to get your cash.” After 6 months, I finally vented to another friend about the situation and how it’d been 6 months, and although it was only $100, I’d still like to have the cash.

Word soon got back to his friend — and did a complete 180.

Turns out the guy who asked me to do the work heard about this and asked me to come by. I do, and in turn, I get handed the $100 and told that “I wish you’d have been a man and just told me to my face.” “The guy still hasn’t paid me for that, he’s been having a lot of medical issues lately” He also said “I don’t know if you didn’t think this would get back to me or what, but I heard about it” and “I only remember you asking about it once.”

He now feels the need to defend his intentions.

I tried to explain that I DID bring it up numerous times, and even though I did bring it up, I shouldn’t have had to! I also stated that I wasn’t slandering them, I simply explained what all was going on.

Then the friend turned to straight up gaslighting.

They also said, “It’s just 100 bucks, I don’t know why it’s such a big deal.” I explained again that it’s not just that it’s 100 bucks, it’s the principle that they said they’d pay me and never did. And only did after someone else heard and asked about it.

Finally, he got out the last word.

I basically let them get all of what they had to say out and left it at that. I did explain that there’s a line between friendship and business, and that if I was really that upset with them, I wouldn’t have hung out with them over the 6 months they’ve owed me money, but they didn’t seem to care to listen.

Now he’s a bit worried about what comes next.

I’m concerned that they will go to our other friends I’ve done work for and slander me, saying what all I’ve done wrong, when, to be honest, I don’t think I’ve done anything wrong. AITA?

Maybe friends and business just shouldn’t mix at all.

What did Reddit have to say?

This friend was clearly embarrassed — and maybe he should be.

Someone who performs a service deserves to be remunerated. Plain and simple.

Would this friend have ignored a service provider that wasn’t a friend?

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This friend is just mad someone else noticed his bad behavior.

The man did the work, asked politely, and waited half a year. Then he got scolded for mentioning it. How does that make any sense at all?

When money is involved, a friendship doesn’t make the debt lighter. In fact, it just makes it harder to collect what you’re owed.

The overarching lesson here is to never do business with a friend, especially an unreliable one.

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