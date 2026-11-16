A Woman Called a Cashier Names After Being Forced to Wait in Line Twice—Then Insulted Him Again When He Forgot Her Cash Back

Waiting in line is annoying enough without finding out you didn’t have to wait in the first place.

That’s what happened to one woman who stopped to pick up a quick meal but forgot the PIN for her new debit card.

Luckily, the cashier said he’d hold the meal while she reset her PIN. When she got back, though, there was a line, so she got in it.

It wasn’t until she was almost at the register that she found out the cashier had put the meal back. She understood why, but a heads-up would’ve saved her from waiting in line twice.

After this situation, she was already annoyed. So when the cashier forgot her cash back, she told him exactly what she thought.

Read on to see how it all played out.

AITA for telling a cashier to pay attention and calling a ****? I went to the store last night and picked up a quick meal. I had gotten a new debit card and forgot the PIN. I apologized to the cashier and said I would be right back, like 5 mins, to reset my PIN. No one was in line. He told me it was cool and he would hold my meal. I changed my PIN on my phone, and now there was a line.

At this point, he was just upset because he waited in line for nothing.

I finally was 3rd in line when I asked the cashier if he still had my meal. He said no. He sent it back to the aisle. Mind you, I understood why he sent it back. That did not **** me off. It did not even **** me off that he told me he would hold it and didn’t. What irked me was that my *** waited in line, and he didn’t have the decency to tell me he put it back. So I had to leave the line and grab it and start behind an even longer line.

Then, the cashier made another mistake.

He knew I was ******. A simple apology would suffice, but he just ignored me. So I told him he was a **** for not telling me he had my meal put back. Not for putting it back. Not for telling me he wouldn’t and did. I got some cashback, and he forgot about that too. So I reminded him and told him he was now an inattentive ****. AITA?

Yikes! Maybe the guy was having a bad day.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about what happened.

This person brings up a good point.

According to this comment, the cashier is not the person who messed up.

That’s not a good look for her.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is upset that her neighbor’s aggressive dogs are ruining her enjoyment of her outdoor space.

And here’s someone who thinks the cashier was just doing his job.

Some people really do think the world revolves around them.

Yes, the cashier did say he’d hold the order. But how was he supposed to know if she was even going to come back?

These types of things happen quite often, and in some cases, the people don’t come back.

Honestly, the only person in the wrong here is her. She was inconvenienced and started calling him names. That’s never okay.

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